FUA Xpress launches 24-hour laundry facility to create jobs

A new large-scale laundry facility, FUA Xpress, has opened in East Legon, Accra, with a focus on creating employment opportunities while improving the delivery of laundry services.

The company has recruited people with different educational backgrounds, from Senior High School (SHS) leavers and university graduates to people with no formal education.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of FUA Xpress, Anthony Turkson, said the decision to operate on a large scale was deliberate, as he wanted the business to serve more customers while providing job opportunities for more people, beyond academic qualifications and years of work experience, which are often requirements for employment.

“It was a vision that I had that I would actually set up something like this, and not to do it small, because if I do it small, I'm going to serve fewer people. The people I selected for this job, some are SHS leavers, university graduates. I have people who haven't even been to school before,” he shared.

“My employment strategy wasn't looking like, nowadays, the cliché of employers wanting a certain years of working experience before they get employed. I wasn't looking at that,” he added.

Mr Turkson continued that the company instead provided training to prepare recruits from different educational backgrounds for their roles.

“So, I actually use a month to train SHS graduates, university graduates, and then, like I said, even some are uneducated,” he highlighted.

The CEO added that the facility operates around the clock, a decision that requires a sizeable workforce to work in shifts.

For some of the beneficiaries, the opportunity has come after months of searching for work.

“I went to school. I did journalism, but there's no work in the system. So I stayed at home for one year. Then, a friend of mine told me that there's a new company here in East Legon that is looking for employment, youth to do their work. I didn’t plan to work at a laundry, nor did I have any idea of this laundry work, but I came here. When I came, I was interviewed, and God being so good, I had the opportunity to be the supervisor,” Elvis Selorm Daniels revealed.

“I was selling by the roadside, and I was always in the sun. Business was not good. But since I joined this company, although it hasn’t been long, the managers treat me well. I also enjoy the air conditioning. Whenever you come to work, you are happy. Even when you are at home, you want to come to work every day,” Emmanuela Doh said excitedly.

Beyond its recruitment efforts, the FUA Xpress is also seeking to address concerns about delays and reliability in the laundry business.

“These laundries, the first bad experience you may have is being told to pick up your clothes in 24 hours, only to get there and find that they are not ready. Some also return your clothes torn. With that in mind, I decided to serve customers differently and ensure that the service is efficient. At FUA Xpress, we offer free pickup and delivery at the comfort of your home if you are in Accra. We hope to expand to other regions, where the pickup and delivery services will also be free,” he noted.

As Ghana continues to grapple with unemployment, FUA Xpress hopes to expand its operations to other regions, creating more job opportunities.

The company is also urging private businesses to rethink traditional recruitment practices and recognise the potential of people who may lack formal qualifications or work experience but are willing to learn and work.

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