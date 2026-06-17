G7 leaders call for strong, coordinated response to Ebola outbreak

G7 leaders called on Tuesday for a strong and coordinated response to the Ebola outbreak in Congo, urging other nations to dedicate resources ⁠ ​to ensure the virus remains contained to as small an area as possible.

"We continue ​to closely monitor the situation ‌as ⁠it evolves, along with our partners, to ensure that this ​dangerous ​virus ⁠does not spread, including across ​borders," they said ​in ⁠a statement.

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