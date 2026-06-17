G7 leaders call for strong, coordinated response to Ebola outbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
G7 leaders called on Tuesday for a strong and coordinated response to the Ebola outbreak in Congo, urging other nations to dedicate resources to ensure the virus remains contained to as small an area as possible.
"We continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves, along with our partners, to ensure that this dangerous virus does not spread, including across borders," they said in a statement.
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