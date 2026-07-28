Gaala EP JHS Alumni unveils 30th anniversary theme and celebration dates

The Gaala EP Junior High School Alumni Association, in collaboration with the school’s management, has unveiled the theme and dates for the school’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The milestone, which marks three decades of academic excellence, character development and community impact, will be celebrated under the theme: “Gaala @30: Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future.”

The week-long celebration is scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 4, 2026, and will bring together alumni, students, staff, duty bearers, stakeholders and well-wishers to celebrate the school's 30-year journey.

Activities planned for the anniversary include an official launch, commissioning and handover of alumni-funded projects, inter- and intra-school debate and quiz competitions, sports and games, mentorship and career guidance sessions, a speech and prize-giving ceremony, alumni reconnection events and other activities.

Speaking during the unveiling, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Nicholas Uniyagnan Jawol, said the celebration offers an opportunity to reflect on the school’s journey and renew support for its future.

“We are proud of the tremendous impact Gaala EP JHS has made in the lives of people in Saboba and beyond. Thirty years of continuous educational service is a significant achievement,” he said.

“This celebration is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, celebrate our successes and inspire the future. We call on all alumni and the general public to join us in making this milestone memorable.”

The Headmaster, Mr. Kisak Daniel, who is also an alumnus of the school, commended the Alumni Association for spearheading the celebration and reaffirmed the school’s readiness to welcome former students back home.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our alumni and creating meaningful interactions between past and present students,” he said. “Our current students are excited and ready to welcome their seniors back to campus.”

Founded in the 1995/1996 academic year, Gaala EP JHS has grown from humble beginnings into one of the leading basic schools in the Saboba District, producing graduates who continue to contribute across various fields.

The school’s pioneer Assistant Headmaster, Mr. Naapi Johnson, also shared fond memories of the institution’s early years and encouraged alumni to continue supporting its development.

“When the school started, there were only two teachers handling eight subjects. Looking back at how far the school has come fills me with pride,” he said.

“I encourage the alumni to continue supporting the school as it enters a new chapter of growth and development.”

As the countdown to Gaala@30 begins, alumni, friends and supporters of the school are being encouraged to join the celebration and contribute to making the anniversary a success.

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