GBfoods Ghana launches the Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo National Consumer promotion

GBfoods Ghana has officially launched the 'Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo' National Consumer promotion, a bold campaign designed to honour the loyal consumers who have made GBfoods’ brands trusted household names across Ghana.

The event, held in Accra and Kumasi, brought together wholesalers, retailers, media partners, and the National Lottery Authority (NLA), marking a significant milestone in GBfoods Ghana's commitment to rewarding consumer loyalty in a meaningful way.

The 'Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo' promotion is a one-of-a-kind national loyalty promotion launched across all products under the Gino and Pomo Brands.

Speaking at the launch, the Marketing Director at GBfoods Ghana, Ewuraba Adusei, expressed the heartfelt intent behind the promotion.

"For years, Gino and Pomo have been more than just brands on your shelves. They have been trusted companions in our kitchens, daily cooking routines, and quiet supporters behind countless delicious meals shared with family and loved ones.

"This promotion is our way of showing appreciation for the loyalty, trust, and love our consumers have shown us over the years. We didn't want to say thank you in just words, we wanted to say it in a way that is bold, meaningful, and unforgettable," she said.

This promotion is open to all consumers in Ghana. To participate, consumers simply need to purchase a specially marked promotional Gino or Pomo pack, locate the unique code inside the pack, and dial *844*99# to enter for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Rewards span multiple tiers, from instant airtime to bi-weekly prize draws featuring Television sets, Microwaves, Rice Cookers, and Cookware sets. Five lucky winners will also walk away with all-expense-paid vacation trips, while one ultimate grand prize winner will drive home in a brand new SUV.

A Senior Category Manager at GBFoods Ghana, Noah Adintoghe, echoed the pivotal role of trade partners in driving the promotion's success nationwide.

"The journey ahead is exciting, and the rewards are real. As we launch this campaign across the country, we invite our distributors, wholesalers, and retailers to be active ambassadors of this promotion.

"Whether consumers have been with us for years or are just discovering our brands for the first time, there has never been a better time to join the family", he said.

Officials from the Caritas Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) endorsed the promotion, confirming that all necessary regulatory procedures had been fulfilled.

They also encouraged the public to refrain from paying money for the retrieval of promo rewards. The event climaxed with the first promo draw, which saw six (6) lucky consumers across Ghana winning amazing electrical items such as Gas Cookers, Chest Freezers and Cookware Sets.

The 'Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo' National Consumer Promotion is available on all Gino and Pomo promotional packs in the following sizes: Gino Tomato Mix (60g, 200g, 380g, and 1kg), Gino Jollof Tomato Seasoning Mix (60g, 200g, 380g, and 1kg), Gino Pepper and Onion Tomato Seasoning Mix (60g, 200g, 380g, and 1kg), and Pomo Tomato Mix (60g, 200g, 380g, and 1kg). Consumers are encouraged to look out for specially marked Gino and Pomo promotional packs at retail and wholesale outlets nationwide, and to dial *844*99# for their chance to win. From instant airtime to a brand-new SUV, the Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo promotion is GBfoods Ghana's most exciting expression of gratitude yet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.