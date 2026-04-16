‘Coaching unlocks potential’ – HR consultant

Yvonne Wiredu-Akpabli

Human Resource Consultant, Yvonne Wiredu-Akpabli, has described coaching as a professional partnership that unlocks individual potential and enhances performance across organisations.

Speaking at the Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar organised by the GIMPA Business School on Tuesday, April 14, she explained that coaching is not about external instruction but about helping individuals draw out capabilities already within them.

“Coaching is a professional partnership between a client and a coach to achieve specific personal or professional goals by unlocking their own potential,” she said.

She stressed that success in coaching requires humility and willingness to engage fully in the process, noting that without personal openness, growth is limited.

Four Key Ways Coaching Impacts Organisations

Outlining the value of coaching in the workplace, she identified four key areas where coaching delivers impact.

First, she said coaching bridges the gap between knowledge and application, helping professionals translate theory into practical results. She noted that while universities provide knowledge, coaching ensures its effective application in real-world settings.

Second, she explained that coaching develops emotional intelligence, helping individuals manage their emotions more effectively in professional environments. According to her, it enables employees to understand when and how to express emotions appropriately, depending on context.

Third, she said coaching accelerates talent retention and succession planning by preparing employees for higher responsibilities and improving internal mobility within organisations. She cautioned that leadership roles require discipline, self-management and the right behaviour.

“You cannot be a leader if you cannot manage yourself,” she stated.

Fourth, she noted that coaching drives innovation and problem-solving by encouraging individuals to focus on solutions rather than limitations. She emphasised that organisations exist to solve problems, and employees who adopt a coaching mindset contribute more effectively to this goal.

Workplace Behaviour and Leadership Readiness

The HR practitioner also addressed workplace behaviour, noting that emotional reactions to feedback are common but must be managed professionally.

“In Ghana, when you give people feedback, they think you are being harsh and get angry,” she observed.

Coaching, she said, has helped her better understand and manage difficult organisational processes based on her own experience.

She added that coaching promotes emotional maturity, helping professionals understand workplace expectations and adapt their behaviour accordingly.

Coaching as a Culture of Continuous Learning

She further emphasised that coaching fosters a culture of continuous learning within organisations, which is essential in today’s rapidly changing work environment.

Citing corporate practice, she pointed to companies such as MTN Ghana as examples of organisations that invest in staff development, resulting in stronger leadership pipelines and improved performance.

She noted that organisations that embed coaching into their systems are better positioned to identify talent, build capability and drive sustainable growth.

Call to Embrace Coaching

Concluding her remarks, she urged students, professionals and organisations to embrace coaching as a core part of career development.

“The world is changing faster than we think. If you want to succeed, seek a coach,” she said.

She stressed that career progression today depends not only on experience but also on continuous development, adaptability and behavioural readiness.

The seminar forms part of ongoing collaboration between GIMPA Business School and the ICF Ghana Chapter to promote coaching as a strategic tool for leadership development and organisational growth in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.