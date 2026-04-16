GIMPA Business School elevates leadership discourse through Pre-ICW 2026 coaching seminar

The GIMPA Business School hosted a landmark Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar as part of its Student Week celebrations, reinforcing its deep commitment to leadership development, human-centred learning, and coaching-driven transformation in higher education.

Held on Tuesday, April 14 at the GB Auditorium on the Green Hills Campus of GIMPA, the seminar was organised under the theme “Celebrating the Power of Coaching and Exploring Its Impact on Personal and Professional Growth.”

The event brought together distinguished professional coaches, including Master Certified Coach President Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, HR Consultant, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer of MTN Ghana, Abdullah Ibrahim, among others.

It also attracted students, faculty members, thought leaders, and industry practitioners committed to advancing coaching practice and leadership excellence in Ghana.

Coaching, AI and the Future of Business Education

Delivering the opening address, Dean of the GIMPA Business School, Prof. Bernard Obeng Acquah, underscored the urgent need for business education to evolve in response to emerging global realities, particularly artificial intelligence.

“Business schools must intervene. AI must be integrated into the curricula because, whether we like it or not, AI has come to stay,” he noted.

He explained that while artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries through data processing, automation, and efficiency gains, it cannot replace essential human capabilities.

According to him, “AI may give us the data, but coaching teaches us what we do when the data disagrees with reality.”

Prof. Acquah further described coaching as a critical human-centred mechanism that bridges academia, industry, and leadership development. He emphasised that coaching strengthens critical thinking, ethical judgment, emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptive leadership—skills that technology cannot replicate.

He added that coaching is no longer a luxury in business education but a necessity for building resilient, future-ready leaders. GIMPA, he noted, continues to deepen its collaboration with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Ghana Chapter to institutionalise coaching across its learning ecosystem.

Coaching as a Professional Partnership

Speaking on the practical value of coaching, Head of Human Resources at the Public Service Commission, Yvonne Wiredu Akapli, defined coaching as a professional partnership that unlocks individual potential for growth and performance.

“Coaching is a professional partnership between a coach and a client designed to unlock what is already within the individual,” she stated.

She explained that coaching serves as a bridge between knowledge and application, particularly in organisational settings where theory must translate into results. According to her, coaching strengthens emotional intelligence, improves interpersonal relationships, and enhances decision-making within workplaces.

Sharing a practical HR perspective, she noted that coaching also improves how organisations manage transitions, feedback, and employee development, stressing that “when you give people feedback, it is not punishment—it is development.”

Building a Coaching Culture in Corporate Ghana

Acting Chief Human Resources Officer of MTN Ghana, Abdullah Ibrahim, shared how coaching has been embedded into the organisation’s leadership and performance systems.

He explained that coaching is not a one-time intervention but a continuous process that shapes how leaders and teams operate.

“At MTN, coaching is not a luxury. It is an investment,” he noted.

He highlighted several initiatives including crucial conversations training, accountability frameworks, leadership development programmes, and quarterly talent conversations designed to enhance performance management and succession planning.

According to him, “we don’t just evaluate performance at the end of the year—we engage in continuous conversations that help people improve along the way.”

He further stressed that coaching strengthens internal mobility, talent retention, and leadership readiness, enabling organisations to build strong succession pipelines and improve long-term performance.

Coaching as a Transformational Leadership Tool

Delivering a keynote address, President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Ghana Chapter, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, described coaching as a deeply transformative process that goes beyond training, mentoring, or consultancy.

“Coaching is a partnership, a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires individuals to maximise their personal and professional potential,” he explained.

He emphasised that coaching works at a deeper level of human awareness, often revealing insights beyond spoken words.

According to him, “what you are not saying is often more important than what you are saying.”

He further highlighted global evidence of coaching’s impact, noting significant returns on investment in individual performance, team effectiveness, and organisational growth.

“Coaching increases individual performance by up to 70 percent and organisational performance by nearly 50 percent,” he stated, adding that leading global organisations continue to invest heavily in coaching despite technological advancements.

He concludes that coaching fosters intellectual humility, emotional balance, and clarity of thought qualities essential for modern leadership.

Student Reflections: A Journey of Transformation

The seminar also featured powerful testimonies highlighting the personal impact of coaching.

The seminar also featured powerful testimonies highlighting the personal impact of coaching.

One gentleman described coaching as a life-changing experience that supported his transition from university to the workplace, helping him build confidence, improve relationships, and adapt to new environments.

Another lady shared how coaching helped her overcome self-doubt and develop emotional awareness, noting that while coaching is not an instant fix, “it provides a safe space for reflection, growth, and self-discovery.”

She added that coaching has become a lifelong tool, shaping how she communicates, makes decisions, and approaches challenges in her professional life.

A Call to Embrace Coaching Culture

Speakers collectively emphasised the need to institutionalise coaching within education, leadership development, and organisational systems.

GIBSA Vice President, Michael Ato Korsah, noted that “degrees teach us what to know, jobs teach us what to do, but coaching teaches us who we can become.”

He encouraged students and professionals to remain coachable, stressing that growth is a continuous journey shaped by feedback, reflection, and intentional learning.

The seminar concluded with a strong call for institutions, students, and professionals to embrace coaching as a lifelong mindset and strategic leadership tool.

Conclusion

The Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar reaffirmed GIMPA Business School’s position as a leading institution committed to developing future-ready leaders through a powerful blend of academic excellence, industry engagement, and human-centred coaching practices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.