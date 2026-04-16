‘Coaching is not an add-on but a strategic enabler of leadership’ – Dean, GIMPA Business School

The Dean of Business School of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Professor Bernard Obeng Acquah has called for coaching to be fully integrated into leadership development systems, describing it as a strategic tool that turns knowledge into wisdom and potential into impact.

Delivering a keynote address at the Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar hosted by the GIMPA Business School as part of its Student Week celebrations on Tuesday, April 14, Prof. Acquah said coaching must no longer be treated as an optional support mechanism but as a central pillar of leadership formation.

The seminar, held at the GB Auditorium on the Green Hills Campus, was organised under the theme, "Celebrating the Power of Coaching and Exploring Its Impact on Personal and Professional Growth".

The event brought together professional coaches, including Master Certified Coach President Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah; Head of HR, Public Service Yvonne Wiredu Akapli, the Acting Chief Human Resources Officer of MTN Ghana, Abdullah Ibrahim; among others, as well as students, faculty members, thought leaders and industry practitioners committed to advancing coaching practice in Ghana.

Coaching at the Heart of Leadership Transformation

Framing coaching as the backbone of effective leadership development, Prof. Acquah stressed that it plays a critical role in shaping resilient, adaptable and forward-thinking leaders capable of navigating complex institutional and global challenges.

He noted that the institution’s long-standing leadership legacy is not only built on academic excellence but also on a deeply rooted culture of coaching, mentorship and reflective learning.

“For decades, GIMPA has stood at the forefront of leadership development,” he stated, adding that the institute has produced thousands of professionals who now occupy key positions across the public and private sectors in Ghana and beyond.

He further highlighted that more than 100 Members of Parliament, as well as numerous ministers, chief executives and senior public servants, are among the institution’s alumni — a reflection of its significant national and continental influence.

“Coaching Has Been Central to the GIMPA Experience”

According to Prof. Acquah, the success of GIMPA graduates is closely linked to the consistent application of coaching principles within the institution’s training model.

“Behind these achievements lies the consistent application of coaching principles — mentorship, reflective learning, integrated project work and continuous professional development,” he explained. “Coaching has not been peripheral; it has been central to the GIMPA experience.”

He added that alumni continue to demonstrate the value of coaching by developing self-awareness, resilience, adaptability and a growth mindset quality he described as essential for modern leadership.

Call for Lifelong Coaching Mindset

Prof. Acquah urged students to adopt coaching not merely as academic support but as a lifelong mindset for continuous development. He encouraged them to seek feedback, engage in reflection and actively pursue personal growth beyond the classroom.

To alumni, he appealed for stronger mentorship engagement, stressing their role in sustaining the institution’s leadership legacy.

“As alumni, your role is critical in sustaining this culture,” he said. “By mentoring the next generation, you ensure that the values and principles that define GIMPA continue to thrive.”

Institutional Commitment to Coaching Culture

He commended the GIMPA Business School for organising the seminar, describing it as a timely intervention that reinforces the institution’s commitment to experiential learning, leadership development and professional growth.

The Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar forms part of broader efforts to strengthen coaching as a professional discipline in Ghana and to position it as a defining force in leadership development across the region.

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