From student to keynote: Matilda Asante-Asiedu returns to GIMPA with critical advice on AI

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, has called for a radical shift in how Ghana approaches the Fourth Industrial Revolution, arguing that the success of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country will depend more on ethical leadership than on technical prowess.

Delivering the keynote address at the GIMPA Alumni Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, Mrs Asante-Asiedu returned to her alma mater to issue a "simple but urgent" message to the nation’s future captains of industry: technology must be a tool for inclusion, not a barrier to it.

Speaking to a packed auditorium of students, faculty, and alumni, the Second Deputy Governor reflected on her journey from the lecture halls of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to the upper echelons of the Central Bank.

“Returning to GIMPA, this time not as a student but as an alumna and keynote speaker, was truly special. From sitting in lecture halls to standing on that stage, the journey has come full circle,” she remarked.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu highlighted that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality transforming agriculture, healthcare, and particularly the financial sector. However, she warned that the rapid adoption of these technologies risks leaving behind the small businesses and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

“Artificial Intelligence will shape the future of enterprise in Ghana, but it is leadership that will determine whether that future is inclusive, trusted, and sustainable,” the Second Deputy Governor stated. “We must build systems that are fair, accessible, and designed to include everyone.”

In a direct appeal to the student body, Mrs Asante-Asiedu challenged the youth to move away from a "waiting for employment" mindset. She encouraged them to use AI as a strategic tool to scale local cultural and economic initiatives.

She specifically cited the ‘Fugu Wednesday’ initiative—introduced by President John Dramani Mahama to promote the local smock industry—as a prime example of a venture that could be revolutionised through technology. She suggested that students should explore how AI can be used to market such local brands to a global audience and streamline supply chains.

“Build, create, and explore opportunities around you... from initiatives like Fugu Wednesday to ventures that can scale beyond our borders, using AI as a tool to market and grow,” she urged.

The Second Deputy Governor concluded by reminding the audience that a prosperous future is an intentional creation rather than a happy accident.

She called for a new generation of leaders who prioritise "responsibility, inclusion, and impact" over mere profitability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.