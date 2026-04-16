Free Primary Healthcare: Community nurses to receive equipped backpacks — Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah

The Deputy Minister of Health,Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah,

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has revealed that community health nurses under the government’s Free Primary Health Care initiative will be equipped with specially designed backpacks containing essential medical tools, as part of efforts to bring basic healthcare closer to communities.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Pulse on April 16, he explained that the move forms part of a broader policy rollout aimed at strengthening frontline healthcare delivery, particularly at the community level.

According to her, the initiative builds on the existing Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) system, but seeks to empower nurses with the right tools to improve service delivery. “What we are doing now is empowering that person to have the correct tools, the correct equipment,” he said.

Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah disclosed that the Ministry of Health had already exhibited four categories of equipment under the programme, with one specifically designed for community health nurses. He said the red backpacks, branded with “Free Primary Health Care,” are meant to make the nurses easily identifiable within communities.

Inside the backpacks are basic but critical tools, including a weighing scale, a sphygmomanometer for checking blood pressure, a glucometer for blood sugar testing, a flashlight for night visits, and protective items like raincoats.

“The community health nurse must have a backpack because you don’t want to be carrying too many things,” he noted, adding that the visibility of the kits will encourage residents to engage health workers even during informal settings.

“So when you see them, you know that this person is a community health nurse… you can even call them and say, ‘Oh please come… check all of us our blood pressure,’” she said.

she emphasised that community health nursing is not a new concept in Ghana’s health system, noting that trained professionals already operate within local communities. However, the current intervention focuses on improving their effectiveness through better resourcing.

Addressing concerns about safety and acceptance, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah said extensive stakeholder engagement has been undertaken before deployment. Health workers are introduced to traditional authorities, opinion leaders, and community members before they begin work.

“Before anybody goes into any community to do healthcare, you are presented to the elders, the opinion leaders, and the queen mothers,” she explained, stressing that this approach ensures trust and smooth integration.

In addition, more than 24,000 pieces of essential medical equipment have been procured to support these centres, alongside efforts to digitise operations for telemedicine and improved record-keeping.

The policy also aims to transition many CHPS facilities to 24-hour service, backed by an initial allocation of GH¢1.5 billion. Access to services will be tied to the Ghana Card, allowing citizens to receive care without the need for traditional National Health Insurance Scheme premiums.

Officials say the reforms are designed to make CHPS compounds the first point of care for all Ghanaians, particularly for screenings, maternal health, and basic disease management, regardless of income level.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.