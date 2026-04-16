Lake Bosomtwe faces loss of UNESCO status as developers destroy protected zones

West Africa’s largest natural lake, Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, could lose its UNESCO recognition as a biosphere reserve, following an invasion and destruction of large tracts of ecologically protected zones along the banks of the lake.

Several acres of land hosting critical trees, including ones planted by the Asantehene over a decade ago to protect the lake, have all been felled by unknown developers.

Authorities are warning that the destruction of these critical zones poses a serious environmental risk to safeguarding the already receding water body.

The Environmental Protection Authority, together with the Water Resources Commission and A Rocha Ghana, visited the affected community in an effort to find the perpetrators of this environmental destruction.

On Tuesday, April 14, residents along Lake Bosomtwe woke up to earth-moving equipment destroying a parcel of land they had conserved for biodiversity.

Large tracts of ecological lands spanning three communities along the banks of the lake have been destroyed by an unknown private developer.

In 2012, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II led efforts to grow vast, environmentally friendly indigenous trees along the banks of the water.

The area, demarcated into two ecologically-protected zones, is now gone.

Residents like Kwame Agyei, who joined the tree planting exercise, are unhappy.

Visibly worried over the destruction, Programs Manager at A Rocha Ghana, Prosper Kwame Antwi-Boasiako, explained the ecological importance of the zones to the water body.

“It’s specifically within the core zone, and working collaboratively with the communities over the years, we have planted different tree species here as well as fruit trees. We specifically wanted to ensure that the biodiversity of the place is kept and intact for ecological integrity. We also incorporated different fruit tree species for the purpose of economic gains and benefit to the communities,” he said.

He continued that: “When it rains, there’s going to be erosion. So, there will be increases in the sediment load in the water body. Which means the lake is going to continue to recede. Also, because of farming and looking at the scape, chemicals would wash into the lake”.

There are concerns that the recent developments in the ecologically-reserved zone have serious implications, including the water body losing its international recognition as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO.

“According to the statutes of the biosphere reserve, every 10 years there is a review process, and we are currently in the 10th year. If we do the review and we realize that the core area and the buffer area have been reduced, it means that we lose that opportunity to still be a biosphere reserve,” Dr Abena Dufie-Wiredu Breman, Deputy Director of Water Resources Commission in Ashanti region, said.

Meanwhile, the EPA has directed a halt in the operations around the lake until investigations are completed.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the EPA, Dr Jackson Adiyiah Nyantaky, explained that the individual is yet to be identified.

“We have based on the environmental protection act 1124 to issue an enforcement notice that is directing the person to halt further development. Those people have been further invited to meet the Water Resources Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and there is also an NGO that is partnering with the regulatory bodies to ensure that this natural body is preserved”, he noted.

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