All clearing works at Lake Bosomtwe suspended – Ashanti regional minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, has ordered an immediate halt to all clearing activities along the banks of Lake Bosomtwe, following concerns over reported environmental destruction in the area.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the Minister said he had engaged officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Water Resources Commission over what he described as “disturbing reports” of ongoing clearing activities within the lake’s catchment area.
“I met with a team from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Water Resources Commission regarding disturbing reports of destructive clearing along the banks of Lake Bosomtwe,” he stated.
Mr Amoakohene added that all activities in the affected areas have been stopped with immediate effect, while investigations have been launched to determine the full extent of the damage and identify those responsible.
According to him, the EPA has also been tasked to lead restoration efforts to help rehabilitate the degraded areas once the investigation is completed.
The intervention comes on the back of an alarm raised by conservation group A Rocha Ghana, which warned of what it described as ongoing destruction within the core zone of Lake Bosomtwe. The group said the activities could have serious consequences for the environment as well as the cultural significance of the lake.
Lake Bosomtwe, a UNESCO-recognised natural site, is Ghana’s only natural lake and a key ecological and tourist landmark. Environmentalists have long expressed concern about human activity around its shoreline, including farming, construction, and land clearing.
Authorities say monitoring will be intensified in the coming weeks as part of broader efforts to protect the lake’s fragile ecosystem and prevent further degradation.
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