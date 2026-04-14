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A Rocha Ghana raises concern over degradation at Lake Bosomtwe

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  14 April 2026 3:27pm
Source: Facebook
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Conservation group A Rocha Ghana has raised alarm over what it describes as ongoing destruction within the core zone of Lake Bosomtwe, warning that the activities pose a serious threat to both the environment and cultural heritage.

The Southern Sector Manager of the organisation, Prosper Kwame Antwi-Boasiako, said the situation is “deeply alarming,” particularly in communities such as Abrodwum, Adwafo, and Abaase, where large sections of land are reportedly being cleared by unknown persons.

“The destruction of this area constitutes not only environmental damage but also a serious affront to cultural heritage,” he said in a statement issued on April 14, 2026.

According to him, the situation is especially concerning at Abrodwum, which is home to the revered Abrodwum Stone — considered the spiritual centre of the lake and an important site in Asante traditional practices.

Lake Bosomtwe, Ghana’s only natural lake, holds both ecological and cultural significance. It is one of the world’s few meteoritic lakes and has been designated a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve since 2016.

The lake supports livelihoods for more than 70,000 people across about 30 surrounding communities, who depend on it for fishing, farming, and tourism.

The group warns that the destruction is occurring within the lake’s core zone — the most protected and sensitive part of the biosphere reserve — raising fears of irreversible ecological damage.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako is calling for immediate intervention by authorities to halt the activities and identify those responsible.

“The preservation of Lake Bosomtwe is not optional. It is essential,” he stressed, urging enforcement of environmental laws and restoration of affected areas.

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