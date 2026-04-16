Women in banking sector must encouraged to occupy leadership positions – 2nd Dep. Governor of BoG

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, is urging financial institutions to take concrete and intentional steps to promote women into leadership positions within the banking sector.

Speaking at the Bank of Ghana Ladies Association’s International Women’s Day celebration held at Bank Square, she emphasized that inclusion must go beyond rhetoric and become a strategic priority embedded in institutional policies.

According to her, achieving Ghana’s affirmative action targets will require more than goodwill. She noted that organizations must deliberately create structured pathways that enable women to rise through the ranks into executive and decision-making roles.

“Inclusion must not remain an aspiration. It must be treated as a responsibility, backed by clear strategies and measurable outcomes,” she stressed.

Madam Asante-Asiedu highlighted persistent barriers that continue to limit women’s progression into senior leadership, particularly within the financial sector. These challenges, she noted, range from limited mentorship opportunities to structural and cultural constraints that hinder career advancement.

The President of the Bank of Ghana Ladies Association, Dr. Barbara Ocloo, also underscored the importance of sustained advocacy and institutional backing in promoting gender equity.

She reiterated the association’s commitment to supporting female professionals within the central bank and the broader financial ecosystem, noting that empowering women is critical to strengthening institutional performance and national development.

“Empowering women within the banking sector is not just about fairness, it is about strengthening institutions. When women are given the opportunity to lead, the entire organisation benefits from diverse perspectives and better decision-making,” she stated.

The event formed part of activities to mark International Women’s Day, bringing together staff and stakeholders to reflect on progress made and the work still required to achieve gender parity in leadership.

The call for deliberate action comes at a time when conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion are gaining renewed momentum across Ghana’s financial sector, with stakeholders increasingly recognising the link between gender-balanced leadership and improved organisational outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.