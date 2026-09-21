Gender Ministry launches NPO policy and operational documents to strengthen regulation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through the Non-Profit Organisations Secretariat (NPO Secretariat), has launched new policy and operational documents to strengthen the regulation, supervision and support of Ghana’s non-profit sector.
The documents were launched on Friday, September 18, 2026, under the theme “A Renewed Path for the Non-Profit Organisations’ Sector”, bringing together representatives from government institutions, non-profit organisations, development partners and other stakeholders.
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the initiative marked an important step towards building a credible and sustainable NPO sector anchored on effective regulation, transparency, accountability and collaboration.
In a statement delivered on her behalf by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Dr Marian W. A. Kpakpah, she noted that NPOs play a significant role in national development by providing essential services and responding to the needs of underserved communities.
The Minister called for a risk-based and proportionate regulatory approach that considers the size, activities and operating environments of different NPOs, while avoiding unnecessary burdens on legitimate organisations.
She also urged government agencies, regulators, development partners and NPOs to strengthen collaboration, capacity building and information sharing to ensure the effective implementation of the new framework.
The newly launched documents provide practical guidance on NPO registration and licensing, compliance monitoring, supervision, post-registration services and institutional collaboration.
The event also featured an overview of the Sectoral Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment (TF-NRA) Briefer and an update on the Non-Profit Organisations Bill, 2026.
The launch culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NPO Secretariat and key partners to deepen collaboration and improve governance and regulatory oversight within Ghana’s non-profit sector.
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