GES to announce shortlisted recruitment candidates by July 20

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise will be published by July 20, 2026, with successful applicants expected to begin work on August 31, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23, and signed by the Deputy Director-General (Management Services), Prof. Smile Dzisi, the Service outlined the timeline for the completion of the recruitment process.

According to the statement, the review of all applications received is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. The Service said it is currently assessing applications to ensure applicants meet the eligibility requirements contained in the recruitment advertisement.

Following the review process, shortlisted candidates will be announced on July 20, after which successful applicants will undergo onboarding activities at the regional and district levels. The onboarding process is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 31, ahead of the official assumption of duty date.

The GES indicated that all successful applicants are expected to report for duty on August 31, 2026.

Management of the Service expressed appreciation to all applicants for their interest in joining the education sector and contributing to national development.

The statement also thanked applicants for their patience and understanding throughout the recruitment process and wished them success as the exercise progresses.

Applicants seeking additional information or clarification have been advised to contact the Public Relations Unit at GES Headquarters through email at info@ges.gov.gh or visit the official GES website for updates.

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