Ghana-Dubai investment push deepens after Accra meetings

Dubai Chambers has held a series of high-level meetings with key trade and economic institutions in Ghana as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation and private-sector partnerships between Dubai and Ghana.

The engagements, held in Accra, brought Dubai Chambers into discussions with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana.

The meetings were attended by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and formed part of a broader trade mission led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Ghana and Ethiopia. The mission is aimed at identifying new economic opportunities and supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into promising African markets.

In its engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its President Stéphane Miezan, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Ghana, facilitating bilateral trade and expanding joint investment opportunities across priority sectors.

The discussions also centred on building sustainable economic partnerships capable of supporting stronger trade flows between both markets.

Dubai Chambers also met with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, represented by its Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie. The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation across key economic sectors and highlighted investment advantages available to companies and investors in both Dubai and Ghana.

The engagement with GIPC also addressed ways to support investment flows and deepen private-sector participation between the two markets.

A separate meeting was held with the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, represented by its Executive Secretary Asaki Awingobit. That discussion focused on enhancing business cooperation, strengthening direct communication between companies and opening new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships.

The engagements signal Dubai Chambers’ growing interest in Ghana as a gateway to West Africa’s trade and investment landscape, particularly as Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for business expansion into emerging markets.

For Ghana, the meetings could help create new channels for investment promotion, export market access, logistics partnerships and business-to-business cooperation with Dubai-based companies.

The latest engagements follow Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s broader effort to deepen commercial links with African markets under its international expansion agenda.

Dubai Chambers said it remains focused on empowering businesses, delivering value-added services and unlocking access to influential networks as part of Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its role as a global business hub.

For Ghanaian businesses, the key test will be whether these institutional engagements translate into concrete deals, export opportunities, investment inflows and stronger private-sector partnerships beyond diplomatic and trade mission commitments.

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