Ghana Embassy in Australia endorses Ghana–Australia multicultural trade and investment forum 2026

The Ghana Embassy in Australia has officially endorsed the Ghana–Australia Multicultural Trade and Investment Forum 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting stronger economic diplomacy and enhanced bilateral relations between the Republic of Ghana and Australia.

The prestigious Forum is scheduled to take place from 19–20 August 2026 in Sydney, Australia, and is being organised by Ankell Investments Ltd, an indigenous Ghanaian-owned company duly registered in Australia. The event has been registered under the Australian Government's immigration and event participation framework to facilitate international participation by delegates from Ghana and other countries.

The endorsement followed a strategic engagement between the leadership of Ankell Investments Ltd and Her Excellency the Ghana High Commissioner to Australia together with the Deputy High Commissioner, during which the Mission expressed its readiness to welcome official government delegations, business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, development partners, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora from across Australia to what is expected to become one of the largest Ghana-focused trade and investment gatherings in Australia.

The Embassy further reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that deepen commercial, investment, tourism, agricultural and cultural cooperation between Ghana and Australia while strengthening the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

The Forum is being organised in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce, and other strategic public and private sector institutions committed to advancing bilateral trade and investment.

In a joint statement, the Lead Organisers, Mr Thompson Kelly and Dr Bernard Otinpong, described the Forum as a transformational economic platform aimed at positioning Ghana as one of Australia's preferred investment and trade destinations in Africa.

According to the organisers, the Forum seeks to facilitate investments valued at approximately AUD 1 billion into Ghana over the coming years through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, investment facilitation and expanded commercial engagements between businesses in both countries.

"The Ghana–Australia Multicultural Trade and Investment Forum represents more than a conference. It is an economic bridge connecting investors, businesses, governments and the African diaspora to create sustainable partnerships capable of transforming trade, investment, tourism and agricultural development between our two countries," the organisers stated.

The Forum has been designed as a premier international platform that will bring together policymakers, government institutions, investment promotion agencies, exporters, importers, financial institutions, development partners, tourism stakeholders, agribusiness leaders, manufacturers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and members of the African diaspora.

Participants will engage in high-level government and private sector policy dialogues, trade and investment presentations, Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking sessions, agribusiness and food security roundtables, tourism promotion forums, destination marketing sessions, investment opportunity showcases and diaspora investment engagements.

Speaking from Ghana, the Ghana Country Coordinator for the Forum, Mr. Emmanuel Treku, called on Ghanaian businesses, government agencies and private sector institutions to seize the enormous opportunities the Forum presents.

He encouraged exporters, manufacturers, tourism operators, agribusinesses, financial institutions and investors to take advantage of the Australian Business Enclave, which will provide direct access to Australian investors, importers, distributors, financiers and strategic partners seeking commercial opportunities in Ghana.

Mr. Treku further appealed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, professional associations, investment promotion agencies, development partners and corporate organisations to actively participate in the Forum to showcase Ghana's vast investment potential.

He noted that increased Ghanaian participation would strengthen the country's visibility in the Australian market while opening new opportunities for exports, tourism promotion, agribusiness collaboration, technology transfer and diaspora-led investments.

The Forum's key objectives include promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities between Ghana and Australia, facilitating strategic partnerships and joint ventures, showcasing investment opportunities across priority sectors, promoting tourism and cultural exchange, strengthening agricultural cooperation and agribusiness development, encouraging diaspora investment and fostering Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business engagements.

Expected outcomes of the Forum include the generation of new trade partnerships, increased foreign direct investment into Ghana, enhanced market access for Ghanaian exporters, strengthened tourism cooperation, expanded agricultural value chains, increased diaspora investment participation and deeper bilateral economic cooperation between Ghana and Australia.

With the endorsement of the Ghana Embassy in Australia and the support of key partner institutions, the Ghana–Australia Multicultural Trade and Investment Forum 2026 is expected to become a significant milestone in advancing economic diplomacy, promoting sustainable investment and strengthening the enduring relationship between Ghana and Australia.

The Organising Committee has extended an open invitation to government institutions, business leaders, investors, exporters, manufacturers, tourism operators, financial institutions, development partners, SMEs, professional associations and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to participate in the Forum and contribute to shaping a new era of economic cooperation between the two nations.

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