Ghana Library Authority donates books to Nsawam Prison Education Unit

The Ghana Library Authority has donated books and reading materials to inmate students at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison as part of efforts to promote literacy and education within the correctional facility.

The donation was made during a working visit to the prison’s Education Unit, where officials from the Authority’s Eastern Regional office joined the engagement.

The visit aimed not only to provide learning materials but also to encourage inmates to embrace education as a pathway to personal development despite their incarceration.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with inmates in a session focused on promoting reading culture and highlighting the importance of education in rehabilitation and reintegration.

The team was led by Executive Director of the Authority, Alhassan Ziblim, and included Deputy Executive Director Israel Yao Dzantor, Eastern Regional Director Evans Korletey-Tene, Head of Legal Naana Nsafoa, and Municipal Librarian for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Selina Osei Duku.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Ziblim expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Reformers School within the prison, describing it as a major achievement for both the Ghana Prisons Service and the inmates.

He assured that steps would be taken to further develop the prison library to effectively support literacy efforts, adding that the Authority would provide three laptop computers to enhance teaching and learning.

He also encouraged prison management to strengthen collaboration with the Authority to sustain and expand educational initiatives.

Headteacher of the Reformers School, Martin Osei, expressed appreciation for the donation and appealed for additional support, particularly exercise books for students.

Also present were Deputy Director of Prisons Samuel Adzewodah and Chief Superintendent of Prisons Paul Nuobepuor, who received the items on behalf of the Eastern Regional Commander, Patrick Thomas Seidu.

They commended the Ghana Library Authority for its continued support towards education and literacy development within the prison system.

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