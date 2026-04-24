Ghana Book Party debut honours four literary icons on World Book Day

Ghana’s literary scene came alive on Wednesday, April 23, 2026, as the maiden Ghana Book Party took over the National Children and Mobile Library in Airport, Accra, marking World Book and Copyright Day with a bold celebration of storytelling, creativity, and homegrown talent.

Organised by the Ghana Library Authority, Creative Arts Agency of Ghana, Ghana Commission for UNESCO, and Ghana Publishing Company, the mini literary festival brought together writers, publishers, students, and book lovers to celebrate and explore Ghanaian literature.

The highlight of the event was the honouring of four living literary giants by the Government of Ghana, through the four organising agencies: Emeritus Professor Kofi Anyidoho, Professor Martin Okyere Owusu, Professor Ladé Wosornu, and Dr Mawuli Adjei. The recognition was preceded by stirring presentations of their works by Oswald Okaitei, the National Drama Company, and Albert Tetteh, a tribute that spotlighted the depth and legacy of Ghanaian literature.

Themed “From Our Roots to the World: How Ghana Raises the Next Generation of Global Authors,” the festival focused on telling Ghanaian stories that are distinctly local yet powerful enough to resonate globally. Panel discussions, readings, and exhibitions reinforced that mission, highlighting the need to nurture authors who project Ghanaian identity onto the world stage.

Participants immersed themselves in reading sessions, explored a rich exhibition of Ghanaian titles, and engaged in conversations on publishing, creativity, policy, and the future of reading. The event created an atmosphere charged with dynamic literary experiences.

Sessions featuring voices such as Linda Ampah and Apiorkor sparked fresh dialogue on key literary themes, while the book exhibition showcased the diversity of local writing for readers of all ages.

Adding to the atmosphere were performances by budding poet and spoken word artist Edwina Dogbe and multi award winning poet Oswald Okaitei, who also served as Master of Ceremony for the opening.

A key segment of the festival, the Ghana Book Dialogue, featured Mr Elliot Agyare, CEO and Publisher of Smartline Publishing; Dr Richardson Commey Fio, Special Aide to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Apiorkor, poet, author, media personality and creative entrepreneur; and Mr Joseph Baffuor-Gyamfi, Executive Director of CopyGhana.

Beyond the celebration, the event reignited enthusiasm for reading and writing, particularly among the youth. The strong turnout signalled growing momentum towards building a sustainable book industry and reading culture in Ghana.

In a statement, the Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr Alhassan Ziblim, speaking on behalf of the organisers, stressed that the festival would not be a one off event.

“The maiden Ghana Book Party has set the stage for a recurring platform to nurture writers, support creativity, and inspire the next generation of Ghanaian authors to take their stories to the world,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.