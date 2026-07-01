Ghana Must Act Now: Accra’s flooding crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra’s heavy flooding has once again exposed a dangerous gap in Ghana’s emergency response system. Firefighters, who should be rescuers, often become spectators because they lack rescue boats, life jackets, inflatable rafts, and water‑rescue gear. Floods do not happen on dry land — yet Ghana’s fire and rescue services are equipped as if they do.
Many countries understand that disasters require multi‑terrain response. Their fire services operate inflatable boats, powered rescue craft, and swift‑water rescue teams. Ghana must adopt the same approach.
How Ghana Can Solve Accra’s Flooding Problem
Below are practical, achievable solutions that address both emergency response and long‑term flood prevention.
- Equip the Ghana National Fire Service With Water‑Rescue Capability
Flood‑prone regions like Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Sekondi‑Takoradi need dedicated water‑rescue units. This includes:
Inflatable rescue boats for rapid deployment
Life jackets and flotation devices for both responders and victims
Swift‑water rescue training for firefighters
Rescue rafts for evacuating large groups
Preparedness is always cheaper than tragedy. A single rescue boat costs far less than the economic and human losses caused by floods.
- Fix Drainage Systems and Expand Flood Channels
Accra’s drainage system is outdated and overwhelmed. Solutions include:
Desilting major drains regularly
Expanding narrow channels to handle higher water volumes
Constructing new storm drains in rapidly growing urban areas
Enforcing building codes to prevent construction on waterways
Flooding is not just a natural disaster — it is a planning failure.
- Create a Unified Flood Response Command
Flood rescue should not be fragmented. Ghana needs a coordinated system linking:
GNFS, NADMO, Ghana Police Service, Military engineers and Local assemblies
A unified command ensures faster response, clearer communication, and better resource allocation.
- Introduce Community Flood‑Preparedness Programs
Public education saves lives. Communities need training on:
Safe evacuation routes
How to avoid electrocution during floods
Emergency kits and flotation improvisation
Early‑warning alerts
When citizens know what to do, panic decreases and survival increases.
- Invest in Early‑Warning and Real‑Time Monitoring Systems
Technology can prevent disaster:
Rainfall sensors
Flood‑level monitors
Mobile alerts
GIS mapping of high‑risk zones
Accra should not be surprised by floods — it should anticipate them.
- Develop Flood‑Resilient Infrastructure
Long‑term resilience requires:
Elevated roads in flood‑prone zones
Flood‑resistant housing designs
Retention ponds to absorb excess water
Green spaces that reduce runoff
Urban planning must evolve with climate realities.
The Bottom Line
Accra’s flooding is not an unsolvable problem. It is a solvable one — if Ghana treats preparedness as a priority rather than an afterthought.
A rescue boat is not a luxury.
It is essential.
It saves lives.
It empowers firefighters.
It protects communities.
Ghana can prevent future tragedies by equipping its responders, fixing its infrastructure, educating its citizens, and planning for a climate‑challenged future.
Gerald Sintim-Aboagye is a former British Army professional and a Security Consultant based in London, UK. He can be reached at gsintim1@gmail.com
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