Ghana Must Act Now: Accra’s flooding crisis

Gerald Sintim-Aboagye

Accra’s heavy flooding has once again exposed a dangerous gap in Ghana’s emergency response system. Firefighters, who should be rescuers, often become spectators because they lack rescue boats, life jackets, inflatable rafts, and water‑rescue gear. Floods do not happen on dry land — yet Ghana’s fire and rescue services are equipped as if they do.

Many countries understand that disasters require multi‑terrain response. Their fire services operate inflatable boats, powered rescue craft, and swift‑water rescue teams. Ghana must adopt the same approach.

How Ghana Can Solve Accra’s Flooding Problem

Below are practical, achievable solutions that address both emergency response and long‑term flood prevention.

Equip the Ghana National Fire Service With Water‑Rescue Capability

Flood‑prone regions like Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Sekondi‑Takoradi need dedicated water‑rescue units. This includes:

Inflatable rescue boats for rapid deployment

Life jackets and flotation devices for both responders and victims

Swift‑water rescue training for firefighters

Rescue rafts for evacuating large groups

Preparedness is always cheaper than tragedy. A single rescue boat costs far less than the economic and human losses caused by floods.

Fix Drainage Systems and Expand Flood Channels

Accra’s drainage system is outdated and overwhelmed. Solutions include:

Desilting major drains regularly

Expanding narrow channels to handle higher water volumes

Constructing new storm drains in rapidly growing urban areas

Enforcing building codes to prevent construction on waterways

Flooding is not just a natural disaster — it is a planning failure.

Create a Unified Flood Response Command

Flood rescue should not be fragmented. Ghana needs a coordinated system linking:

GNFS, NADMO, Ghana Police Service, Military engineers and Local assemblies

A unified command ensures faster response, clearer communication, and better resource allocation.

Introduce Community Flood‑Preparedness Programs

Public education saves lives. Communities need training on:

Safe evacuation routes

How to avoid electrocution during floods

Emergency kits and flotation improvisation

Early‑warning alerts

When citizens know what to do, panic decreases and survival increases.

Invest in Early‑Warning and Real‑Time Monitoring Systems

Technology can prevent disaster:

Rainfall sensors

Flood‑level monitors

Mobile alerts

GIS mapping of high‑risk zones

Accra should not be surprised by floods — it should anticipate them.

Develop Flood‑Resilient Infrastructure

Long‑term resilience requires:

Elevated roads in flood‑prone zones

Flood‑resistant housing designs

Retention ponds to absorb excess water

Green spaces that reduce runoff

Urban planning must evolve with climate realities.

The Bottom Line

Accra’s flooding is not an unsolvable problem. It is a solvable one — if Ghana treats preparedness as a priority rather than an afterthought.

A rescue boat is not a luxury.

It is essential.

It saves lives.

It empowers firefighters.

It protects communities.

Ghana can prevent future tragedies by equipping its responders, fixing its infrastructure, educating its citizens, and planning for a climate‑challenged future.

Gerald Sintim-Aboagye is a former British Army professional and a Security Consultant based in London, UK. He can be reached at gsintim1@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.