Ghana Russia Center seeks stronger institutional ties with Ghana Embassy in Moscow

The Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has taken steps to deepen institutional cooperation between Ghana and Russia following an official courtesy call at the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in the Russian Federation.

The delegation, led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, and the Centre's Head of Business Development and Innovations, Ziona Ayorkor Holm, was received by Ghana's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the Embassy and the Centre to promote trade, investment, tourism, education, technology transfer, cultural diplomacy and strategic partnerships capable of delivering mutual socio-economic benefits for both Ghana and Russia.

Discussions centred on enhancing economic diplomacy through business-to-business engagements, investment missions and greater public and private sector cooperation.

Both sides stressed the importance of stronger institutional partnerships to unlock new opportunities for bilateral engagement while positioning Ghana as a gateway for Russian businesses seeking to expand into the West African market.

The leadership of the Ghana Russia Centre reaffirmed its commitment to complementing the work of the Embassy by serving as a bridge between governments, businesses, educational institutions and civil society organisations in both countries.

The delegation highlighted the Center's ongoing initiatives in commerce, tourism promotion, youth development, cultural exchange, innovation and investment facilitation as practical contributions towards strengthening Ghana-Russia relations.

Ambassador Dr Jehu-Appiah commended the Center's efforts to foster closer commercial and institutional ties between the two countries. He underscored the need for coordinated engagement among stakeholders to maximise opportunities for economic cooperation, technological advancement and sustainable development.

During the discussions, attention was also drawn to the Ambassador's expanded diplomatic responsibilities. In addition to serving in the Russian Federation, Dr Jehu-Appiah will concurrently represent Ghana in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The expanded diplomatic mandate is expected to strengthen Ghana's engagement across the Eurasian region by promoting political dialogue, trade and investment, educational exchanges and cultural cooperation.

The Ambassador is also expected to advance bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including healthcare, renewable energy, industrial development, agriculture, education, science and technology, and infrastructure.

These priorities align with the Government of Ghana's development agenda under President John Dramani Mahama, including the 24-Hour Economy and the Big Push Agenda, which aim to drive industrialisation, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

The meeting concluded with both the Embassy and the Ghana Russia Center reaffirming their commitment to maintaining regular engagement to strengthen Ghana-Russia relations.

They expressed confidence that sustained institutional cooperation would expand economic opportunities, promote innovation and enhance people-to-people relations, while extending the benefits of the partnership to the countries under the Ambassador's concurrent accreditation.

The Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations said the engagement forms part of its broader efforts to support Ghana's economic diplomacy agenda through strategic international partnerships that promote national development and shared prosperity.

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