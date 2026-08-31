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Ghanaian dogs sweep top honours at West African August classic dog show

Source: Florence Koomson  
  31 August 2026 2:58pm
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Ghanaian-owned dogs have dominated the West African August Classic Dog Show, winning top honours across national, regional and international categories.

The competition, held in Accra, brought together dog owners and breeders from Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire to showcase some of the finest dogs in the sub-region.

The dogs were assessed on key standards including beauty, grooming, body structure, temperament and overall quality.

Ghana’s American Cocker Spaniel, Cansey Uncrowned King, owned by Francis Connel, emerged as the National Show Winner and also claimed the West Africa Winner title.

In the international category, Radiance Pickpocket, a White Shih Tzu owned by Adamfopa Petcare, was crowned International Grand Champion.

The strong performance by Ghanaian dogs highlights growing interest in professional dog breeding, training, grooming and responsible pet ownership.

General Secretary of the August Classic Dog Show, Delight Geli, said the competition is helping to raise standards of dog care while encouraging owners to invest more in training and the wellbeing of their pets.

The competition is held under FCI standards, an internationally recognised framework for dog sports and breeding, allowing eligible dogs to compete across member countries.

Dogs compete within their respective groups before judges select the best based on established breed standards.

For owners, however, participation involves more than competing for trophies.

One owner whose dog, Alexa, won Best of Breed, highlighted the commitment required to prepare a dog for competition, including proper feeding, grooming and training.

The effort can also bring prestige and exposure, with top-performing dogs potentially attracting commercial and promotional opportunities for their owners.

Organisers believe the growing popularity of dog shows in Ghana and across West Africa could contribute to more responsible pet ownership while improving breeding, training and animal-care standards in the region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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