Ghanaian dogs sweep top honours at West African August classic dog show

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian-owned dogs have dominated the West African August Classic Dog Show, winning top honours across national, regional and international categories.
The competition, held in Accra, brought together dog owners and breeders from Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire to showcase some of the finest dogs in the sub-region.
The dogs were assessed on key standards including beauty, grooming, body structure, temperament and overall quality.
Ghana’s American Cocker Spaniel, Cansey Uncrowned King, owned by Francis Connel, emerged as the National Show Winner and also claimed the West Africa Winner title.
In the international category, Radiance Pickpocket, a White Shih Tzu owned by Adamfopa Petcare, was crowned International Grand Champion.
The strong performance by Ghanaian dogs highlights growing interest in professional dog breeding, training, grooming and responsible pet ownership.
General Secretary of the August Classic Dog Show, Delight Geli, said the competition is helping to raise standards of dog care while encouraging owners to invest more in training and the wellbeing of their pets.
The competition is held under FCI standards, an internationally recognised framework for dog sports and breeding, allowing eligible dogs to compete across member countries.
Dogs compete within their respective groups before judges select the best based on established breed standards.
For owners, however, participation involves more than competing for trophies.
One owner whose dog, Alexa, won Best of Breed, highlighted the commitment required to prepare a dog for competition, including proper feeding, grooming and training.
The effort can also bring prestige and exposure, with top-performing dogs potentially attracting commercial and promotional opportunities for their owners.
Organisers believe the growing popularity of dog shows in Ghana and across West Africa could contribute to more responsible pet ownership while improving breeding, training and animal-care standards in the region.
Latest Stories
-
Ghanaian dogs sweep top honours at West African August classic dog show
6 minutes
-
YEA records GH¢110.4m surplus after turning around 2024 deficit – SIGA report
13 minutes
-
Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu prioritises road rehabilitation, education and healthcare
18 minutes
-
Valco-Kpone road turns nightmare as motorists fume, tanker drivers threaten fresh strike
18 minutes
-
STC cuts net loss by 93% to GH¢5.18m despite 12% revenue decline
26 minutes
-
Tanker drivers threaten strike over deplorable VALCO-TOR-Kpone road
31 minutes
-
NPA surplus jumps 76% to GH¢447m in 2025 – SIGA
34 minutes
-
Railway workers push for completion of Takoradi-Nsuta line by 2027
38 minutes
-
Police arrest 6 suspected notorious armed robbers in Kumasi
41 minutes
-
Opinion: GHS1m is welcome, but Ghana Premier League’s biggest problem remains unsolved
43 minutes
-
Stylen Boy’s ‘Adole’ featuring Kurl Songx hits No. 1 on Ghana iTunes
45 minutes
-
CBG’s assets rise to GH¢17.86bn as deposits, revenue and equity grow in 2025 – SIGA Report
49 minutes
-
KNUST SHS considers slashing admissions over infrastructure deficit
53 minutes
-
GEXIM Bank’s capital adequacy ratio rises to 75.3% in 2025 – SIGA Report
57 minutes
-
CPC’s revenue plunges 47% as net loss widens to GH¢144m — SIGA
57 minutes