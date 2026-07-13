Ghanaian defender Yussif Musah joins FC Kolkheti 1913 on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi

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Ghanaian defender Yussif Musah has completed a season-long loan move to Georgian second-tier side FC Kolkheti 1913 from Dinamo Tbilisi.
The move offers the young defender a fresh opportunity to rebuild his career after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him for a significant part of last season.
Musah joined Dinamo Tbilisi during the winter transfer window from Ghanaian third-tier side MŠK Žilina Africa in a move that highlighted his rapid development. However, his progress was interrupted by the long-term injury shortly after arriving in Georgia.
FC Kolkheti 1913 are expected to rely on the Ghanaian as they push for promotion to the Georgian top flight, with the club strengthening its squad ahead of the new campaign.
For Musah, the loan spell represents an opportunity to regain full fitness, secure regular playing time and rediscover the form that earned him a move to one of Georgia's biggest clubs.
The midfielder will be hoping to make an immediate impact as he looks to relaunch his career and establish himself once again in Georgian football following his recovery.
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