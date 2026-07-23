Ghana’s economy surpasses $100bn for first time, records fastest growth since 2019

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The value of Ghana's economy has exceeded 100 billion dollars for the first time in its history after recording its fastest economic expansion in six years, according to Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, Dr. Forson said the economy grew by 6.0 percent in 2025, the strongest pace of expansion since 2019, while non-oil economic activity also posted its highest growth in more than a decade.

"Ghana's economy grew by 6.0 percent in 2025, the fastest pace of economic expansion since 2019," the Finance Minister told Parliament.

He noted that the country's recovery has not been driven solely by favourable commodity prices, pointing out that non-oil GDP expanded by 7.6 percent in 2025, the highest growth rate recorded in 14 years.

"Non-oil GDP grew by 7.6 percent in 2025, the highest rate in 14 years, demonstrating that Ghana's recovery extends well beyond favourable commodity prices," Dr. Forson stated.

The Finance Minister said the momentum has continued into 2026, with the economy outperforming expectations during the first half of the year.

"The momentum has continued into 2026. Real GDP growth grew 6.4 percent in the first half, exceeding expectations."

Dr. Forson also announced that Ghana's economy has now exceeded 100 billion dollars in size, describing the milestone as a defining moment in the country's economic history.

"For the first time in our nation's history, the size of Ghana's economy exceeded 100 billion dollars, firmly establishing Ghana as a middle emerging market economy."

He further disclosed that Ghana's per capita income rose sharply from 2,527 dollars in 2024 to 3,385 dollars at the end of 2025, the highest level ever recorded.

According to him, the increase reflects improvements in national income and economic output.

"Ghana's per capita income increased by more than 850 dollars in just one year, rising from 2,527 dollars in 2024 to 3,385 dollars at the end of 2025. This is the highest per capita income ever recorded in our country's history."

The Finance Minister added that Ghana is now recognised as the eighth-largest economy in Africa, attributing the achievement to sustained macroeconomic reforms and stronger economic performance.

He stressed that the figures should not be viewed as merely statistical gains but as evidence of improving living standards and expanding economic opportunities.

"These are not mere statistics. They represent higher incomes, stronger businesses, greater opportunities, and an economy with an enhanced capacity to invest in its people."

Dr. Forson maintained that the government's economic programme is delivering tangible results, with growth, income levels and overall macroeconomic performance exceeding expectations in the first half of 2026.

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