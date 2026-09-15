GHIPO moves to secure global protection for Ghana’s Akpeteshie

Ghana is stepping up efforts to secure Geographical Indication (GI) protection for Akpeteshie, in a move aimed at safeguarding the identity of the traditional spirit and positioning it for greater competition on international markets.

The initiative is being led by the Ghana Industrial Property Office (GHIPO) under the Registrar-General’s Department and is expected to help local producers standardise production, strengthen the Akpeteshie brand and explore new export opportunities.

The push was discussed at a national stakeholder consultation held under the theme “Protecting Our Heritage, Promoting Our Future.”

The meeting brought together Akpeteshie producers, farmers, agricultural stakeholders and industry regulators to discuss and validate the Book of Specifications required for the registration of Akpeteshie, popularly known as Apio, as a protected Geographical Indication.

Speaking to journalists, the Registrar-General in charge of Intellectual Property, Grace Amanda Issahaque, said GI protection would preserve the heritage associated with Akpeteshie while enhancing its commercial value.

“The goal of this engagement is to support local producers in leveraging GI protections to brand Akpeteshie effectively,” she said.

According to her, the protection would allow local distillers to build on their traditional skills, improve their ability to compete internationally and protect the reputation of the product.

The Head of the Geographical Indication Unit at the Registrar-General’s Department, Dr Courage Besah-Adanu, stressed the importance of establishing strict quality standards and consistency in the production of Akpeteshie.

He noted that the spirit is produced across seven regions of Ghana, making standardisation particularly important if the product is to secure GI protection and build a strong international identity.

“It is important that we protect the standard of our local drinks like the Apio and for us to do that we need to regulate the industry as well as educate the farmers on adopting modern methods of getting their products,” he said.

“We must not tamper with the quality of our indigenous Ghanaian drink.”

Dr Besah-Adanu also said promoting uniquely Ghanaian products such as Akpeteshie could contribute to tourism and wider economic development.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nanile Limited, Frank Millen, said Akpeteshie has significant potential on international markets but urged producers to embrace modern technology without compromising the traditional character of the drink.

“The Ghanaian Apio has a lot of potential on the international market, but before we can sell ourselves, we need to enhance our products,” he said.

He acknowledged the value of traditional production methods but said improved technologies could make the process more efficient.

“The traditional method farmers used to produce their wine is good, but now there are better and easier ways of doing it. We need to adopt modern technologies in our production process in order to improve productivity while maintaining the quality as well,” he added.

Local farmers and distillers have welcomed the GI initiative but say small-scale producers will require support to meet the standards that come with certification.

Among the needs identified are modern processing equipment and improved production techniques to help producers maintain consistent quality.

A successful GI registration would give Ghana stronger legal protection over the identity and reputation of Akpeteshie while helping distinguish the product from spirits produced elsewhere.

For local producers, the initiative could also create opportunities to access higher-value domestic and international markets while preserving the traditional knowledge and production practices associated with one of Ghana’s best-known indigenous drinks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.