GJA Ashanti Regional Chairman leads journalists to condole with EPA Director Jackson Nyantakyi

The Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Ashanti Region, Kofi Adu Domfeh, led some media personnel to pay a condolence visit to the Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi, following the passing of his wife.

Dr Nyantakyi’s wife, Mrs Vida Catherine Nyantakyi, passed away a few weeks ago after a short illness.

The delegation visited Dr Nyantakyi to sympathise with him and his family, offering words of comfort and support during this difficult period.

The one-week observation in memory of the late Mrs Nyantakyi was held on Friday, July 24, while the final funeral rites have been scheduled for September 19 at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region.

The visit reflected the strong and cordial relationship Dr Nyantakyi has built with journalists in the Ashanti Region through his years of service.

Members of the delegation included Nana Yaw Gyimah, Akwasi Adomako, Emmanuel Bright Quecoe, Joseph Obeng, Peter Zigah, and Ibrahim Abubakar.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kofi Adu Domfeh assured Dr Nyantakyi of the unwavering support of the media fraternity before, during, and after the funeral.

“The media fraternity stands with you in this difficult moment. We will support the announcement of the funeral activities on our various media platforms to ensure the information reaches the public. May God grant you strength and comfort as you go through this painful period,” he said.

Dr Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the delegation for the visit, their prayers, and the continuous support shown to him and his family.

“I sincerely thank you all for the love, kindness, and prayers. I deeply appreciate the strong relationship we have built over the years. Your visit has encouraged me, and I am truly grateful for your support during this difficult time,” he said.

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