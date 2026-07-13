Global finance expert Conrad Dumbah takes over as Director-General of Ghana’s Internal Audit Agency

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Darko (L) swears in Mr Conrad Z. Dumbah (R).

Ghana's public financial management system has received a boost following the appointment and swearing-in of Mr Conrad Z. Dumbah as the new Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA).

Mr Dumbah, who brings more than 15 years of international experience in banking, finance, governance, risk management and internal audit, was sworn into office by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

The event was attended by the Ministry's Chief Director, Rev. Dr Patrick Nomo, the outgoing Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Thomas A. Thompson-Aryee, members of the Agency's management team and senior officials of the Ministry.

He succeeds Mr Thompson-Aryee, who retired from the public service on June 8, 2026, after years of service to the Agency.

Extensive international experience

Before his appointment, Mr Dumbah served as Vice President, International Finance Controllers at Citibank in London, where he oversaw finance control teams across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM).

His responsibilities included strengthening enterprise-wide risk and control frameworks, ensuring operational excellence and enhancing compliance across the bank's international operations.

He previously served as Vice President, EMEA Finance Controller at Citibank UK, leading finance control operations across several jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and Hong Kong. In that role, he focused on strengthening financial governance, improving internal controls, managing operational risks and driving strategic improvements across international banking operations.

Earlier in his career, Mr Dumbah worked at Santander UK as SOX Audit Manager (Finance, Risk and Controls), where he led Sarbanes-Oxley compliance reviews, supervised control improvement programmes and supported the implementation of large-scale financial reporting systems aimed at strengthening governance and regulatory compliance.

He also served as Assistant Vice President, Internal Audit, at Barclays Bank, leading audits covering payment processing, customer management systems, collections, recoveries and regulatory compliance. His work centred on strengthening internal controls, improving operational efficiency and promoting sound corporate governance.

A significant part of his professional career was spent at PwC UK LLP, where he rose from Associate to Audit and Assurance Manager in less than four years.

During his nearly eight-year tenure, he led audit and advisory assignments for major financial institutions and multinational organisations, including Santander Bank UK, Bank of Ireland, Volkswagen Financial Services, Renault UK, DHL UK, Avon Cosmetics, Argos, Weetabix, Oxford University Press, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the UK Ministry of Defence.

Beyond client engagements, he mentored junior professionals, facilitated continuing professional development programmes and conducted audit quality reviews to ensure compliance with international accounting and auditing standards.

Strong professional credentials

Mr Dumbah is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), one of the profession's highest distinctions.

He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), demonstrating expertise in information systems auditing, governance and cyber security controls.

In addition, he holds the Institute of Internal Auditors' Certificate in Internal Audit and Business Risk (IACert), reflecting his expertise in internal audit practice and enterprise risk management.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Finance and Accounting.

Commitment to accountability

During the swearing-in ceremony, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem urged the new Director-General to strengthen Ghana's internal audit system and support efforts to improve accountability in the management of public resources.

He encouraged Mr Dumbah to work towards reducing financial irregularities, improving compliance with public financial management regulations and deepening accountability across public sector institutions.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr Dumbah pledged to work collaboratively with stakeholders to strengthen transparency, reinforce internal controls and promote sound governance across the public sector.

He said effective internal auditing should not be viewed merely as a compliance requirement but as a strategic tool for improving public service delivery, safeguarding public resources and strengthening public confidence in state institutions.

According to him, his leadership will align with the government's broader agenda of promoting accountable governance, enhancing financial discipline and improving institutional performance across the public service.

Bringing global expertise home

Mr Dumbah assumes office at a time when Ghana continues to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline and improving public financial management.

His extensive experience in international banking, financial reporting, audit, governance and risk management is expected to support the introduction of global best practices within Ghana's public financial management framework.

Colleagues and industry professionals describe him as a strategic and collaborative leader with a strong commitment to ethical leadership, operational excellence and developing high-performing teams.

His appointment is widely expected to strengthen the Internal Audit Agency's role in promoting transparency, protecting public resources and enhancing accountability across Ghana's public institutions.

Mr Dumbah is an alumnus of Birkbeck, University of London, the University of Ghana Business School and Notre Dame Minor Seminary in Navrongo. He is married to Yvette, and they have two children.

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