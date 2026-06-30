GNFS rescues 479 people as floods, fires and building collapse trigger wave of emergencies

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that it rescued or safely evacuated 479 people during an intensive three-day emergency response operation following widespread flooding, multiple fire outbreaks and a building collapse across Accra, Tema and neighbouring communities.

In a summary of operations covering Sunday, June 29, to Tuesday, June 30, the Service said firefighters worked around the clock alongside other emergency agencies to respond to numerous incidents caused by heavy rains and other emergencies.

While hundreds of lives were saved, five people died during the period, one person sustained injuries and another remains unaccounted for.

Emergency operations began on Sunday with two separate fire incidents in Accra. Firefighters from the Industrial Area Fire Station successfully extinguished a domestic fire at Lartebiokorshie after preventing the flames from spreading beyond one room.

Later in the day, personnel from the Trade Fair Fire Station contained a commercial fire at Labadi Kojo Sardine, where preliminary investigations indicate an overcharged solar battery may have triggered the blaze.

At Asutuare Junction, firefighters also battled a major tanker fire, bringing the inferno under control after deploying four fire tenders. The tanker was completely destroyed, one person sustained injuries and another lost their life. Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

Following torrential rains on Monday, the Service shifted its attention to flood rescue operations. At Tse-Ado Last Stop, a joint rescue mission involving the GNFS, the Ghana Police Service Marine Unit, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Armed Forces rescued 105 people trapped by rising floodwaters, including women, men and children.

In the Tema Region, firefighters attended 23 emergencies within a single day, comprising fires, flooding and fallen trees.

Rescue teams also evacuated more than 50 residents in Tema Newtown and saved 12 people trapped by floodwaters. However, a female trader was reported missing after being swept away near the Tema Community One Market.

The Service also responded to the collapse of a four-storey building at Tabora No. 6 in Accra. Fortunately, all 12 occupants had vacated the structure before it gave way, resulting in no injuries or fatalities. Firefighters described the incident as a near disaster and urged property owners to pay greater attention to structural safety.

On Tuesday, GNFS personnel concluded one of their largest rescue operations in the Adabraka-Odawna area, where more than 300 people were pulled from floodwaters after prolonged rainfall inundated parts of the capital. Despite the successful rescue efforts, four people—three men and one woman—lost their lives during the flooding.

Firefighters also brought a major blaze under control at the Odawna Rubber Market near Kwame Nkrumah Circle, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties were recorded in the market fire, and a fire appliance remains stationed at the scene to guard against any possible re-ignition.

Providing an overall assessment of the emergency operations, the Ghana National Fire Service said the three-day period resulted in the rescue or safe evacuation of 479 people.

The Service recorded four flood-related fatalities and one death linked to the tanker fire, while confirming that one person was injured and another remains missing following the flooding in Tema. It reaffirmed its commitment to working with partner agencies to respond swiftly to emergencies and protect lives and property across the country.

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