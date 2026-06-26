GoldBod spends $16.11bn on gold purchases to strengthen Ghana’s economy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod) has spent 16.11 billion dollars between January 2025 and May 2026 to purchase gold from licensed artisanal miners and large-scale mining firms, Deputy Minister of Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has announced in Parliament on Wednesday.
Responding to a question from Mr. Michael Kwesi Aidoo, the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Mr. Nyarko Ampem explained that the government has introduced a traceability system to track sources of gold purchases nationwide.
He described Goldbod as a strategic arm of Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery, anchored on foreign exchange mobilisation and anti-smuggling measures.
Citing Reuters reports, the Deputy Minister noted that Ghana lost about US$11.4 billion through gold smuggling between 2019 and 2023, but the Goldbod is gradually reversing the trend.
“The Goldbod is bringing our gold trade out of the shadows, formalising supply, and ensuring Ghana captures value that used to leak through smuggling and fragmented trading channels,” he said.
Between January 2025 and May 2026, Goldbod purchased a total of 135.843 metric tonnes of gold, of which 135.221 metric tonnes were sourced from the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector.
In 2025 alone, Goldbod aggregated and exported 104 metric tonnes of ASM gold, generating over US$10 billion for the country, he added.
As of May 31, 2026, he said Goldbod had licensed 1,184 buyers under its regime, comprising two aggregators, 67 self-financing aggregators, 736 Tier 2 buyers, and 379 Tier 1 buyers.
These buyers are mandated to purchase gold exclusively from licensed miners for onward sale to Goldbod.
Mr. Nyarko Ampem highlighted that the government’s Resetting Agenda has yielded positive macroeconomic results, including a current account surplus of US$9.1 billion at end-2025, appreciation of the cedi by 40.7% against the US dollar, and gross international reserves rising to US$13.8 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover.
He stressed that Goldbod remains central to Ghana’s economic recovery, ensuring secure boundaries for gold trade, stabilising foreign exchange, and lowering the cost of living for ordinary Ghanaians.
Latest Stories
-
Boakye Agyarko outlines plan to strengthen NPP communications machinery ahead of 2028
9 minutes
-
Takoradi MP proposes policies to streamline Ghana’s mining industry
12 minutes
-
Defilement: Victim’s family praises DOVVSU, recommends promotion for two personnel
16 minutes
-
Two friends granted GH$200k bail over gold theft
20 minutes
-
24 pick nomination forms for Akan NPP executive elections
30 minutes
-
Gender, Finance ministries explore incentives for institutions complying with Affirmative Action Law
34 minutes
-
Flooding in Ghana: Asantehene calls for engineering solutions
39 minutes
-
Read Full Judgment that sent Herald Editor Larry Dogbey to prison for 7 days
40 minutes
-
GoldBod spends $16.11bn on gold purchases to strengthen Ghana’s economy
43 minutes
-
ECOWAS Court seeks stronger compliance with judgments
47 minutes
-
Gov’t moves to enforce MP-MMDCE collaboration on DCAF, local development projects
51 minutes
-
Gov’t urged to remove taxes on solar panels to enhance residential accessibility
54 minutes
-
Prisons Service interdicts officer after alleged smuggling attempt
1 hour
-
Ghana Pentecostal Council calls for enforcement of building laws
1 hour
-
Prestea Huni Valley MP urges ban on live ammunition at festivals and funerals
1 hour