Government intensifies campaign against maternal deaths, strengthens emergency care training

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has intensified government efforts to tackle maternal mortality and improve emergency healthcare delivery in the Northern Region under the Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (MMARP).

The initiative seeks to reduce preventable maternal deaths through closer collaboration between health authorities, traditional leaders, and local communities.

A statement from the Ministry of Health copied to the Ghana News Agency said during a tour of Adibo and Gbungbaliga in the Yendi Municipality, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah engaged community leaders, inspected health facilities, and listened to residents’ concerns about persistent gaps in maternal healthcare.

She paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Gbungbaliga Traditional Area, Naa Bapri Gbungbal-Naa Abdallah Abudu Sulemana, and visited the Adibo Health Centre, the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, and the Yendi Municipal Hospital.

Addressing residents, the Deputy Minister assured them of government’s commitment to addressing urgent healthcare needs, particularly those affecting pregnant women and newborns.

She announced that under the Free Primary Health Care initiative, community health workers equipped with mobile health backpacks would regularly visit homes to provide essential maternal and child health services.

She encouraged households to adopt nutritious diets using locally available foods, stressing that proper nutrition was critical to improving maternal and child health outcomes.

The Paramount Chief commended the Deputy Minister for engaging directly with traditional leaders and residents, describing the visit as evidence of government’s commitment to bringing healthcare solutions closer to communities.

He appealed for additional health workers, expansion of facilities, staff accommodation, transportation for outreach programmes, reliable drug supplies, and backup power systems for local health centres.

Beyond maternal health, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah also championed efforts to strengthen Ghana’s emergency healthcare workforce.

At the Nurses and Midwives Training College (NMTC) in Tamale, she welcomed 49 pioneer students admitted into the newly established Bachelor of Science in Emergency Nursing Programme.

She reminded the students of their critical role in saving lives, urging them to uphold ethical standards, discipline, and dedication. “Your clients are waiting for you at the door of every emergency room in this country,” she said.

The programme, described by authorities as a milestone under the government’s Reset Agenda and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), aims to enhance specialized training and emergency care delivery nationwide.

Dr. Abdulai Abdul-Malik, Principal of NMTC Tamale, encouraged the students to pursue academic excellence while developing integrity and practical skills required for effective emergency nursing practices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has also conducted an orientation in Tamale for advisory board members of health training institutions under the theme “Effective Governance, Role Clarity and Collaboration between Management and Advisory Boards of Health Training Institutions.” The programme seeks to strengthen institutional leadership and improve the quality of health training across the country.

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