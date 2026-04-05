Government secures $92m for Engineering and Agriculture University

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government has secured a $92 million financing agreement with a Korean contractor to begin work on the long-delayed University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS).
President John Mahama is expected to announce a governing council for the university soon, following Parliament’s approval of legislation establishing the institution and outlining its management structure.
The council will oversee strategic planning, policy direction, financial management and the appointment of senior officials. It will also foster partnerships with other universities, support income-generating activities, and ensure adherence to governance standards, including transparency and conflict-of-interest rules.
The university’s main campus will be located at Bunso in the Eastern Region, with additional campuses planned for Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region and Acherensua in the Ahafo Region.
Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on 3 April 2026, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, confirmed that funding has been secured after earlier delays, noting that the agreement “will ensure the completion of the facility”. He added that the university would play a key role in equipping students with modern skills in engineering and agriculture.
UEAS is expected to operate as an autonomous institution, offering higher education, conducting research and developing practical solutions to national challenges, particularly in improving agricultural productivity and efficiency.
Agriculture remains a key pillar of Ghana’s economy, contributing between 20 and 26 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in recent years and employing nearly half of the workforce. However, productivity has been constrained by reliance on outdated farming methods.
Officials believe the new university will help address these challenges by promoting modern technologies and research-driven approaches, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve yields and reduce costs.
The project was first launched in 2023 under the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo but stalled due to payment challenges involving the contractor. The newly secured funding is expected to revive and complete the project.
Once operational, UEAS is expected to support national development by equipping graduates with practical skills and driving innovation in the agricultural sector.
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