Government urged to upgrade Nkwanta South Hospital to improve healthcare delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Dr Koku Awoonor-Williams, has called on the government to urgently rehabilitate and equip the Nkwanta South Government Hospital in the Oti Region to improve healthcare delivery and enhance patient care.
According to Dr Awoonor-Williams, the facility has not undergone any major renovation or infrastructure expansion in recent years, a situation he says is hindering the provision of quality healthcare services.
He noted that the hospital's ageing infrastructure and limited medical equipment are making it increasingly difficult for health professionals to deliver the level of care expected in a modern healthcare facility.
Dr Awoonor-Williams, who served at the former Nkwanta Clinic from 1990 and played a key role in its transformation into a hospital, highlighted persistent shortages of critical medical equipment and logistics.
He identified the need for functional theatre equipment, X-ray machines and other essential diagnostic and treatment tools to improve service delivery and reduce unnecessary referrals to other health facilities.
Speaking during a medical outreach programme in Nkwanta on Saturday, 14 June, Dr Awoonor-Williams stressed that upgrading the hospital was not only a healthcare priority but also a strategic necessity, given Nkwanta's position as a major transit point linking surrounding districts and neighbouring Togo.
He further explained that all services being provided under the outreach programme were free of charge and urged residents to present their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards when seeking care.
Dr Awoonor-Williams also cautioned residents against making payments to any individual in exchange for medical services during the exercise.
He encouraged community members to take full advantage of the outreach programme while reiterating his appeal for urgent investment in the hospital's rehabilitation and retooling.
According to him, strengthening the facility's infrastructure and equipment base is essential to improving health outcomes and ensuring residents have access to quality healthcare closer to home.
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