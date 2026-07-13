GTA CEO calls for stronger partnerships and higher standards to transform Africa’s hospitality sector

The hospitality industry across Africa must move beyond traditional tourism promotion and embrace innovation, excellence, strategic partnerships and world-class service delivery to remain competitive globally, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, has said.

She made the call at the 8th edition of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa held at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, where she served as Guest of Honour.

The conference, held under the theme “Raising the Bar: Sales, Service & Standards for a Competitive Africa,” brought together tourism leaders, hotel owners, managers, policymakers, industry associations and development partners from Africa and beyond, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Liberia, Uganda, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Delivering the keynote address, Ms Houadjeto said tourism had evolved beyond leisure and recreation to become a critical driver of economic growth, job creation, investment and cultural diplomacy across the continent.

She noted that the hospitality sector remains central to Africa’s tourism transformation, as hotels often provide visitors with their first impression of a destination and shape their overall travel experience.

“Hotels are far more than places where visitors spend the night. They are often the first impression of a destination and the last memory a traveller takes home,” she said.

The GTA CEO stressed that hospitality professionals across Africa have a responsibility to serve as ambassadors of the continent by delivering experiences that reflect Africa’s warmth, culture and excellence.

She identified sales, service and standards as three key pillars that would determine Africa’s competitiveness in the global tourism market.

On destination marketing, Ms Houadjeto encouraged tourism stakeholders to adopt digital transformation, data-driven strategies and innovative partnerships to attract the modern traveller.

She said travellers are increasingly influenced by digital experiences and urged African destinations and hospitality businesses to leverage technology to understand customer needs and improve their offerings.

Touching on service delivery, she emphasised the need for continuous training, innovation and a strong culture of excellence to ensure that Africa’s rich tourism assets are matched by memorable visitor experiences.

She added that maintaining global standards should not compromise Africa’s unique identity but rather promote consistency, safety, trust and confidence within the hospitality sector.

The GTA CEO also called for deeper collaboration among African countries, describing partnerships as essential to unlocking the continent’s full tourism potential.

She cited Ghana and Nigeria as strategic tourism partners with shared history, culture and creative industries, urging stronger cooperation among tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators and investors.

According to her, regional tourism circuits that connect destinations across Africa could increase visitor numbers, boost hotel occupancy, attract investment and create more employment opportunities.

She envisioned a future where visitors to Ghana could easily explore Nigeria and other African destinations, while travellers to Nigeria could be encouraged to experience Ghana’s cultural heritage, historic landmarks, festivals and hospitality offerings.

Ms Houadjeto further highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a major opportunity for tourism development, noting that tourism plays an important role in economic integration through business connections, cultural exchange and investment flows.

She said Africa’s tourism success would depend not only on its natural attractions and cultural resources but also on the quality of experiences delivered, investor confidence and the strength of partnerships built across borders.

The GTA CEO’s participation in the conference reinforced Ghana’s commitment to positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s tourism transformation through innovation, investment, sustainable development and improved visitor experiences.

Ghana’s tourism sector continues to draw strength from its cultural heritage, festivals, creative arts, historic sites, beaches, wildlife attractions and expanding hospitality infrastructure.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has continued to focus on enhancing destination competitiveness, supporting private sector growth and creating an enabling environment for tourism investment.

Ms Houadjeto’s address reflected a broader call for a new approach to African hospitality — one that prioritises innovation, human capital development, quality assurance and collective promotion of the continent as a premium global destination.

She said Africa already possesses the resources and creativity needed to become one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, adding that the next step is to package, protect and promote these assets through collaboration and excellence.

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