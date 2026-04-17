HAC-CER named Best Ulcer Product of the Year

HAC-CER, the flagship ulcer treatment product from Hac Healthcare, has been named Best Ulcer Product of the Year at the 9th West Africa Tradition and Alternative Medicals Year Awards.

The recognition reflects HAC-CER’s growing impact in the treatment of ulcer-related conditions and reinforces its position as a trusted herbal solution in Ghana.

The award was presented during the 9th Ghana-West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

On the same night, Health Alert Clinic was also honoured as the Best STDs Treatment Center, further strengthening its reputation in the healthcare space.

Speaking at the event, T. Dr Kikie Obeng Asamaning from Hac Healthcare, credited the achievement to teamwork and trust from clients.

“Our success comes from the strong collaboration between our dedicated staff and our valued clients. We will continue to build a healthy relationship with our clients and strictly adhere to all safety health practices,” she stated.

Dr. Asomaning also expressed appreciation to clients who have sought treatment at the facility, especially those dealing with ulcer-related conditions.

“We are grateful to our clients whose trust and support have helped us achieve this recognition,” she said.

Dr. Asomaning also expressed appreciation for the recognition received at the awards ceremony.

“We are deeply grateful for this award and the honour it brings to our clinic. It encourages us to do more for our clients and improve our services,” she said.

A speech delivered by the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, praised organisers for the event, stating that it promotes excellence in the health sector.

The address also commended AfricMedia Galaxy for consistently organising the awards and helping to build credibility within the traditional and alternative medicine industry.

Practitioners were urged to uphold professionalism and ethical standards while embracing continuous learning to strengthen public trust.

“The future of traditional medicine depends not only on its history but on its ability to evolve, adapt, and gain the trust of future generations,” the statement said.

The message further encouraged young people to explore opportunities in the sector, describing it as a pathway to research, entrepreneurship, and national development.

It concluded with a reassurance of the government’s commitment to the growth of traditional medicine.

“Our traditions are not relics of the past but powerful tools for shaping the future,” the speech added, while congratulating all award winners.

This latest recognition adds to the clinic’s growing list of achievements. In 2024, Health Alert Clinic also won awards at the 7th West Africa Tradition and Alternative Medicals Awards, where it was named Best STDs Treatment Center and Best Ulcer Treatment Center of the Year.

The clinic on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, did a free health screening exercise in several locations, including Madina, Ashaiman, Pokuase, Kasoa, and Assin Fosu.

The free package included consultation, laboratory tests, and massage services. Patients only paid for medication.

The initiative forms part of Health Alert Clinic's commitment to improving public health and making quality herbal treatment accessible to more people across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.