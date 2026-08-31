Hakeem Jason Adamu urges creatives to build wealth beyond fame

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian entrepreneur and creative industry stakeholder, Hakeem Jason Adamu, has urged entertainers and other creatives to look beyond fame and build sustainable businesses and investments to secure their financial future.
Mr Adamu said careers in the entertainment industry often go through different phases, with periods of recognition and success followed by moments of uncertainty.
He therefore encouraged creatives to take advantage of their productive years to acquire assets and establish businesses that can continue generating income beyond their careers.
“There are seasons of glory and seasons of silence; moments when the world celebrates you and moments when you may feel forgotten,” he said in a recent Facebook post.
He cautioned creatives against relying solely on fame, endorsements or their next major project, noting that trends and opportunities can change quickly.
Drawing from his experience as an entrepreneur with interests in furniture, real estate, media production and hospitality, Mr Adamu stressed the importance of exposing entertainers to business and financial management.
He said stakeholders must not only celebrate the success of creatives but also help them develop the knowledge and skills needed to sustain that success, adding: “Let’s not just celebrate their success. Let’s help them sustain it.”
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