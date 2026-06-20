Heal Komfo Anokye Project to respond to governance and accountability claims

Chairman of Heal Komfo Anokye Project, Samuel Adu Boakye (Left), and the immediate past CEO of KATH, Prof Addai-Mensah.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP) has announced plans to issue a detailed response to allegations concerning its governance and accountability, following allegations contained in publications about the initiative.

In a holding statement signed by its Chairman, Samuel Adu-Boakye, the project said it had taken note of the publication and assured stakeholders that it remained committed to its mission of supporting the transformation of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to the statement, some of the claims and characterisations contained in the publication do not accurately reflect the facts. However, the project said it would refrain from responding to the allegations in a piecemeal manner.

"We believe it is important to provide a comprehensive and factual response rather than engage in piecemeal commentary," the statement said.

HeKAP indicated that a detailed statement addressing the issues raised would be issued after the appropriate consultations and upon the return of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, under whose leadership the project is being undertaken.

The project reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the redevelopment and transformation of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, describing the initiative as part of a broader vision championed by the Asantehene to improve healthcare infrastructure in Ghana.

HeKAP further assured donors, partners and the general public that it remains guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, professionalism and service.

"We appreciate the continued support of all who share our vision of improving healthcare infrastructure for the people of Ghana," the statement added.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project was established to mobilise resources and support for the renovation and modernisation of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, one of Ghana's leading referral health facilities.

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