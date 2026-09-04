Health HR practitioners charged to lead sector transformation at 2nd Annual AHRMPHG conference

Health sector Human Resource practitioners have been handed a sweeping mandate to transition from traditional administrative roles to strategic drivers of healthcare transformation, as the industry grapples with rapid technological disruption, shifting workforce expectations, and evolving financing models.

The call came at the 2nd Annual Conference and General Meeting of the Association of Human Resource Management Practitioners in Health, Ghana (AHRMPHG), held in Techiman under the theme: "Empowering HR Practitioners in Health: Building Capacity for Innovation and Workforce Sustainability." The programme brought together HR practitioners from all 16 regions and every district of the country.

HR must move beyond administrative functions

Delivering his keynote address, National President of the Association, Irenious Kuulanang Angso, emphasised that the health sector is experiencing rapid changes in technology, workforce expectations, financing, service delivery models and demographic needs—changes that demand a fundamental rethink of the HR function.

"These changes require HR practitioners to move beyond traditional administrative functions and become strategic partners in health sector transformation," Mr Angso told the gathering.

He stressed that HR practitioners are responsible not only for recruiting and managing people, but also for creating an environment where health workers can thrive, innovate, remain motivated and deliver quality care to the people of Ghana.

"Building the capacity of the workforce in the health sector through capacity building and training will help improve the quality delivery of health services as well as address some irregularities in healthcare," he added.

The Association, whose members are drawn from the Ghana Health Service and other health institutions across the country, has previously raised concerns about poor infrastructure and inadequate tools undermining healthcare delivery.

At its maiden conference last year, Mr Angso appealed to the government to prioritise equipping health facilities, noting that "if you are working in a conducive environment, you have the motivation to deliver".

Sound mind, quality care – Regional Health Director

Bono East Regional Director of Health, Dr Freeman Samani, underscored the human element of workforce management, emphasising the need to motivate health workers to help them maintain sound minds in order to provide the needed care to patients.

His remarks highlighted the growing recognition that worker well-being is directly linked to patient outcomes—a theme that resonated throughout the conference.

Infrastructure alone not enough – Regional Minister

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, brought a government perspective to the discussions, stressing that achieving universal quality healthcare is not the role of government alone.

Mr Owusu Antwi, who has previously expressed satisfaction with the region's health sector performance and committed to advancing healthcare delivery, called for partnerships with other stakeholders. He specifically highlighted the need to strengthen recruitment to hard-to-reach areas, linking infrastructure development directly to the availability of quality human resources.

Traditional ruler calls for unity

Nana Boakye Ameyaw Pentenpre II, the Nifahene of the Techiman Traditional Council and Chairman of the occasion, emphasised the relevance of HR staff and implored them to remain united in order to face the challenges that come their way.

His call for solidarity underscored the broader consensus at the conference that the challenges facing the health sector—from financing constraints to workforce retention—cannot be overcome through isolated efforts.

The conference, which drew participants from across the country, marks a significant step in the Association's efforts to unify voices for better working conditions and position HR practitioners as key players in Ghana's healthcare transformation.

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