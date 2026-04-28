National

Herdsman killed, another in critical condition at Gomoa Kweikrom

Source: Seth Kofi Adjei  
  28 April 2026 12:54pm
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A 35-year-old Fulani herdsman, Abdul Rahman, has been killed, while another person is in critical condition at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital after an alleged attack by a fellow Fulani at Gomoa Kweikrom in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that a heated argument broke out among three Fulani herdsmen after they returned home from their daily activities.

During the altercation, one of them reportedly pulled out a sharp weapon and inflicted cutlass wounds on the other two.

In an interview with Adom News, a resident of Gomoa Kweikrom, Agyeman Dadzie, revealed that the suspect is currently on the run.

He added that the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the police mortuary by the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command, while the other victim remains on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

He said he could not confirm what triggered the argument between the victims and the suspect.

The Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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