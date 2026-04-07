How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future

In Yaw Nkrumah, a community in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region, 34-year-old Cecilia Ayamdao crouches over a small charcoal pot. Some days she uses charcoal, other days firewood. Sometimes she mixes both, depending on what she can afford.

Smoke curls into her eyes. Her chest tightens. She blinks, turns her head, and waits for the air to clear before continuing.

“I see smoke everywhere,” Cecilia says. “I worry about the trees. I worry about the air. But I have to cook for my children.”

Cecilia’s story is far from unique. In Ghana, 76 per cent of households still cook with firewood or charcoal, while less than one-quarter use cleaner fuels such as LPG or electricity, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

For every kilogram of charcoal burned, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. With millions of households relying on traditional fuels, the environmental impact is significant.

Just a few houses away, Aisha Ayaaba, also 34, lights her coal pot. Four months ago, her kitchen looked just like Cecilia’s, filled with smoke and stacked firewood. Today, things are different.

Aisha now uses clean charcoal made from crop waste such as coconut husks, corn cobs and sawdust.

“Cooking is easier now,” she says. “And I feel like I am helping the environment. Fewer trees are cut down. Our air is cleaner. Our future is safer.”

Aisha’s charcoal comes from Bidigreen Ghana Limited, a company transforming agricultural waste into energy. Co-founder Eunice Mawuena Kloe says the idea is simple but effective.

“It’s sustainable because we do not cut trees,” she explains. “We use materials like coconut husks, coconut shells, palm kernel shells, sawdust and corn cobs. There is a wide variety, and that makes it sustainable.”

Every day, the company processes about three tonnes of waste.

“This waste would have been burned, releasing harmful gases into the air,” she says. “Instead, we turn it into something useful. It is a better way forward.”

Beyond the environmental benefits, the difference is also noticeable in the kitchen.

“Our charcoal cooks just like traditional charcoal, but it is smokeless,” Eunice explains. “Imagine a mother cooking every day with a child on her back, breathing in smoke. That affects her health.”

She adds that clean charcoal lasts longer.

“If you use a bag of traditional charcoal for one day, our charcoal can last about three days. So you save money while protecting your health.”

The company’s production process is designed to reduce harm at every stage.

“We source our raw materials from waste, not trees,” Eunice says. “And during production, there is less burning. We use controlled heating, so there is little to no smoke.”

For users, the benefit is immediate.

“It is smokeless, so people can cook without worrying about smoke. It can even be used indoors, unlike traditional charcoal.”

Cost remains a concern for many households, but Eunice argues that the long-term value is better.

“A bag of traditional charcoal may cost between 100 and 150 cedis,” she says. “Ours costs about 200 cedis. It may seem expensive at first, but it lasts three times longer, so people save money in the end.”

Clean charcoal is already being used by different groups, including food vendors, restaurants and households.

“Households are especially important because they use it every day,” Eunice says.

Production is growing steadily.

“Each month, we produce about 20 to 25 tonnes,” she adds. “Demand is increasing, but we need to expand our capacity and improve distribution.”

At the production level, the company is addressing two major challenges at once. Head of production Emmanuel Obeng-Frimpong says Bidigreen is tackling both deforestation and waste management.

“We are dealing with two key issues,” he explains. “The cutting down of trees for charcoal and the problem of waste from farms and homes. We take this waste and turn it into a cleaner fuel.”

He notes that traditional charcoal affects both the environment and human health.

“There is a lot of smoke during production and use,” he says. “So we decided to provide a better option, smokeless charcoal that is more sustainable and safer.”

The company, now nearing five years of operation, has made steady progress despite challenges.

“It has not been easy,” Emmanuel says. “We have faced many difficulties, but we have continued to grow and improve.”

One major challenge is access to technology.

“The machines and parts we need are not easy to find in Ghana,” he explains. “Many have to be imported. When a machine breaks down, it can slow production.”

Despite these challenges, experts say the climate benefits are significant. Dr Gifty Serwah Mensah of the University of Energy and Natural Resources says solutions like clean charcoal can play an important role.

“Each tree saved helps remove carbon dioxide from the air,” she explains. “Using waste materials also prevents methane, which is even more harmful. This is not just about cooking, it is climate action.”

Back in Yaw Nkrumah, Cecilia bends over her fire as smoke rises into the air. A few houses away, Aisha cooks without smoke. Two women. Same community. Same daily task, but very different impacts on the environment.

The difference is access.

And for Eunice, the message is clear: “Green energy is here to stay,” she says. “It is better for the environment, better for our health, and more sustainable.”

This is a JoyNews-CDKN-University of Ghana C3SSproject with funding from CLARE R4I Opportunities Fund.

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