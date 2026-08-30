How Albert Bondah, Fredima, Socrate Safo, Counselor Lutterodt engineered Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s comedy show

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Ghanaian sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s latest comedy show at UPSA auditorium on Friday drew massive patronage and rave reviews.

The event, held on Friday, 28th August 2026, was handled by able hands, including Albert Bondah, who teamed up with industry heavyweights Fred Kyei Mensah, Socrate Safo and Counselor Lutterodt.

Working behind the scenes, Bondah was in charge of the extensive media tour that created the buzz ahead of the show. His strategic media rollout ensured the event dominated conversations on radio, television and online platforms in the lead-up to the main event.

On the night, Bondah also ensured that the red carpet experience was flawlessly executed. The red carpet session was successfully handled by celebrated personalities Big Akwes and Abigail Ashley, adding glamour and excitement to the event.

Beyond publicity and red carpet management, Bondah was also responsible for the entire programme line-up for artiste performances. He meticulously coordinated the performances and ensured that all artistes arrived on time to execute their performances without hitches, a move that contributed to the smooth flow of the show.

While Bondah handled logistics, programming and media, celebrated music producer and entertainment pundit Fred Kyei Mensah, award-winning filmmaker Socrate Safo and popular relationship counsellor Counselor Lutterodt took charge of directing the show to fit audience expectations.

Their combined expertise in show direction, audience psychology and stagecraft ensured that every segment resonated with the audience.

Industry watchers have lauded the collaboration as a masterstroke. Albert Bondah, who has been handling major comedy events in Ghana, continues to be credited for the success of these shows because of the diversity of ideas and innovative concepts he brings to each production.

His ability to blend organisation, timing and entertainment value has set a new standard for comedy shows in the country.

The successful event for Dan Kwaku Yeboah adds to Bondah’s growing portfolio as one of Ghana’s reliable event organisers and further cements his reputation as a driving force behind the growth of comedy in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.