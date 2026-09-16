Music

I wouldn’t have married Simi if she were SS or AS – Adekunle Gold

Source: Daily Post  
  16 September 2026 12:52am
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Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that genotype was a big factor for him when he wanted to marry, due to him being SS.

Speaking in a recent episode of the One54 Podcast, Adekunle said he wouldn’t have married his wife if she wasn’t AA.

He emphasised that it makes no sense to bring a child into the world and they would be sickly.

“I wouldn’t have married my wife if she were SS or AS. Forget love. I don’t think it makes sense to bring a child into this world, and they would be sickly.

“When my wife and I first met, the first thing I did was to find out her genotype. She is AA. That was why I proceeded with the relationship,” he said.

Adekunle Gold has been advocating for sickle cell awareness since revealing that he is SS.

He got married to fellow singer Simi in January 2019. The couple have two children.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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