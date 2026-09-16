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Magazine that was 132 years overdue returned to US library

Source: BBC  
  16 September 2026 3:00am
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A 19th century magazine borrowed from a library in New Hampshire 132 years ago has finally been returned.

Concord Public Library said the overdue September 1894 issue of The Century Illustrated Monthly Magazine was returned last week after the library announced a freeze on fines.

The magazine was 48,220 days overdue and would have incurred a $12,055 (£8,950) fine.

The patron who returned the magazine, John, said it had been "hanging around" his house for decades, but he had no idea how it had ended up there.

He decided to return the magazine after reading about the library's fine freeze in the local newspaper.

"We've witnessed many happy faces since announcing our fine freeze," Concord Public Library wrote on Facebook.

"Of course, we expected long overdue books to be returned, but certainly not something from the late 19th century!"

Concord Public Library declared a year-long amnesty on overdue fines from 1 September 2026, with plans to evaluate the effects of a "fine-free library".

"Understandably, it won't be placed back in circulation, but perhaps it deserves a spot in the Concord Room," the post on social media said, referring to a section of the library dedicated to local history.

"Thankfully, he won't have to pay the $12,055 fine for being 48,220 days overdue."

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