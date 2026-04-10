IEAG backs Publican AI system after concerns addressed

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The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has reaffirmed its support for the Publican Artificial Intelligence (AI) System at the country’s ports, clarifying that it no longer opposes the initiative following engagements with government and key agencies.

In a statement issued on April 9, 2026, and signed by its Executive Secretary, Samson Asaki Awingobit, the association dismissed suggestions that it was still against the system, describing such claims as misleading and based on outdated information.

The IEAG explained that its earlier concerns in 2025 centred on the need for broader stakeholder consultation, as well as issues relating to data security, transparency, and system integration.

According to the association, these concerns were subsequently addressed through a series of engagements with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which it said were constructive and responsive to industry input.

“As a result of these consultations and the good faith shown by government in responding to stakeholder concerns, the IEAG wishes to state unequivocally that it supports the Publican AI System, which has since been rolled out,” the statement said.

While acknowledging that the implementation phase has encountered some operational challenges, the association noted that such difficulties are not unusual in large-scale technological reforms and are being addressed by the appropriate authorities.

The IEAG further highlighted the anticipated benefits of the system, including improved revenue mobilisation, enhanced transparency at the ports, reduced revenue leakages, and the minimisation of unethical practices within the import and export chain.

The association also cautioned against attempts to recycle its previous position to create what it described as misleading narratives, insisting that such actions misrepresent its current engagement with government and stakeholders in the trade sector.

The Publican AI System forms part of broader efforts by the government to modernise port operations and strengthen revenue collection, a key national priority amid ongoing concerns about revenue leakages and inefficiencies in Ghana’s import and export processes.

Reaffirming its position, the IEAG urged all stakeholders to support the system’s implementation in the national interest, adding that it remains committed to reforms aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness at the country’s ports.

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