‘It’s up to Ghanaian authorities to explore options’ – Ofori-Atta’s lawyer says after US residency

Frank Davies

Frank Davies, lawyer for former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, says it is now the responsibility of Ghanaian authorities to determine their next course of action following a United States immigration court decision granting him permanent residency status.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News, Mr Davies said the court had approved Ofori-Atta’s application for adjustment of his immigration status, allowing him to reside permanently in the United States.

According to him, the ruling followed submissions by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives.

“The adjustment of the residence status of Kenneth Ofori-Atta in the United States of America has been granted,” he stated on Tuesday, June 15.

Mr Davies made the remarks when asked whether the latest immigration ruling meant the former Finance Minister would not be returning to Ghana anytime soon in response to requests from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Responding to the question, he declined to speculate on the actions of the anti-corruption agency, stressing that his mandate was to speak on behalf of his client.

“I do not speak for the OSP. I speak for Kenneth Ofori-Atta,” he said.

He added that the immigration decision had altered the circumstances surrounding Ofori-Atta’s stay in the United States.

“It is up to the authorities in Ghana to explore whatever arrangements they have. As of now, Kenneth is going to enjoy permanent residence in the United States,” Mr Davies stated.

The lawyer also indicated that a master hearing previously scheduled for July 15 in the United States had effectively been overtaken by the latest ruling.

According to him, the hearing had been tied to proceedings regarding Ofori-Atta’s immigration status, which have now been concluded following the court’s decision.

Mr Davies further maintained that neither Ofori-Atta nor his legal team had received formal notification of any criminal charges against the former minister in Ghana.

“I have said it time without number. As I speak to you now, Kenneth Ofori-Atta has not been notified of any charges pending against him in any criminal court in Ghana,” he said.

He argued that it would be difficult for his client to respond to allegations or proceedings of which he had no official knowledge.

The comments come amid continued public interest in Ofori-Atta’s interactions with Ghanaian investigative authorities, particularly the OSP, which has sought his cooperation in ongoing investigations.

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