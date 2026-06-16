Ofori-Atta’s lawyers claim US court has approved his Green Card application

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyers for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta are claiming that a United States immigration court has approved his application for adjustment of status, granting him approval for a Green Card through the I-485 process.
MyJoyOnline has, however, yet to independently verify the claim made by the legal team regarding the outcome of the immigration proceedings.
According to the lawyers, the decision allows Mr Ofori-Atta to proceed with obtaining lawful permanent residency in the United States, where he is currently based. The claim, if confirmed, would mark a significant development in his ongoing legal and immigration situation.
Sources familiar with the case say the application was considered within the framework of US immigration law, specifically the I-485 process, which allows eligible applicants already in the United States to adjust their status to permanent residency without leaving the country.
The reported ruling is also said to have referenced concerns raised around the circumstances of criminal proceedings initiated against Mr Ofori-Atta in Ghana. These include actions by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which previously declared him a fugitive from justice while he was reportedly receiving medical treatment in the United States and in contact with investigators through his legal representatives.
A witness familiar with international law enforcement procedures is also said to have raised questions during the proceedings, though the specifics of the testimony have not been independently verified.
It must be emphasised that even if confirmed, a decision under US immigration law does not determine criminal liability in Ghana. Any charges against Mr Ofori-Atta remain subject to the jurisdiction of Ghanaian courts and ongoing domestic legal processes.
Mr Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is facing multiple charges in Ghana relating to his tenure in office. The criminal proceedings in Ghana are continuing separately from any immigration-related matters in the United States.
Further verification is ongoing regarding the reported US court decision and its legal implications.
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