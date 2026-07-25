Atta Akyea urges patience in Ofori-Atta’s case, calls for voluntary return

Samuel Atta Akyea, lead counsel for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has called for restraint in the ongoing legal efforts to bring former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana.

He argued that Mr Ofori-Atta should be given the opportunity to return voluntarily.

Mr Atta Akyea’s comments come after a United States court questioned aspects of the evidence presented in Ghana’s pursuit of the former minister, while Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) maintains that the former minister remains a fugitive from justice.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, July 25, Mr Atta Akyea said issues surrounding extradition require careful consideration and urged authorities to allow the former minister time to make his own decision about returning to Ghana.

“There is a critical matter that we should all look at. Let’s give him the space to think through his returning. That’s my humble view; let’s give him the space that he should come on his own accord,” he said.

The lawyer expressed reservations about the use of extradition procedures to compel the former minister’s return, arguing that a voluntary return would be preferable.

“I don’t believe it will sit well with our sense of life when he is hauled here based on an extradition order,” Mr Atta Akyea stated.

He explained that extradition proceedings involve complex legal processes and said the former minister would be aware of the implications of such action.

“These are matters that I humbly want to say, with all respect, that he understands all the nuances of extradition and the rest of it, where a court orders that they should haul you back to the country where they want you to face justice,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea maintained that allowing the former minister to decide to return voluntarily would be a better approach, adding that the outcome of such a decision would become clear in due course.

“Therefore, I am of the view that they should give him the space to elect to come voluntarily, and we will see how it pans out,” he said.

He argued that the process should respect the rights of the individual involved while allowing the justice system to operate without unnecessary pressure.

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