Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs

Audio By Carbonatix
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed plans to cut 4,000 jobs.
The company blamed "significant challenges" within the auto industry and said it was "moving decisively" to strengthen its competitiveness.
The UK's largest car manufacturer signalled that the bulk of the job losses would be in the UK and come from non-production staff.
JLR revealed a voluntary redundancy programme on Saturday.
Its chief executive, PB Balaji, said in an updated statement on Monday: "The automotive industry faces significant challenges, with technological change amidst intense competition and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
"Through our Growth Reimagined strategy, JLR is moving decisively to strengthen our competitiveness and position the business for long-term success.
"Over the next 12 months, we will launch five new products, continue to leverage the strength of our brands and renew our focus on North America, amongst other markets, to help us deliver double-digit revenue growth.
"At the same time, we are reducing organisational complexity and targeting £1.7bn of savings to lower our break-even point towards 300,000 vehicles and become fitter to compete in a rapidly evolving market.
"These actions will support continued investment of £15bn-18bn over the next five years in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences.
"As part of this transformation, we will reduce our global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. We recognise this will be difficult news for colleagues affected, and are committed to supporting everyone with care, fairness and respect."
The company, which has 34,000 workers in the UK, has suffered a string of shocks since the COVID pandemic.
These include surging energy costs, US trade tariffs and the impact of a cyber attack a year ago that shut down production for five weeks.
Like rivals, JLR has watered down its zero-emission vehicle production targets to compensate for weak electric demand, partly a consequence of cheap competition from China.
Its most recent results showed a near-10% decline in revenue over the April-June quarter compared to the same period in 2025.
Sales have also been hit by the Jaguar brand's decision, at the end of last year, to halt the manufacture of all legacy diesel and petrol-powered cars in favour of electric-focused development.
That decision followed a controversial rebrand, including a new logo, for the Jaguar marque.
JLR's fortunes are important for the UK economy.
The effects of the cyber shutdown last year were cited by the Office for National Statistics as a major drag on economic growth.
It's because the company's biggest UK operations - at Solihull, Wolverhampton, Coventry and Halewood - support many tens of thousands of jobs in the supply chain.
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