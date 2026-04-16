Jury system should be reformed, not abolished — Deputy Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem Sai has pushed back against calls to abolish jury trials in Ghana, insisting that efforts should instead focus on reforming and strengthening the system through the use of technology.

Speaking at the Supreme Court @150 Luncheon held at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, under the theme “Honouring Our Past, Celebrating the Present and Refining the Future,” he maintained that while reforms are necessary, they should not come at the cost of long-standing judicial practices.

“We do not think jury trials should be abolished. Technology can assist us to improve jury trials,” he stated.

Dr Srem Sai underscored the importance of preserving Ghana’s judicial legacy, noting that landmark court decisions have played a critical role in shaping the country’s democracy and reinforcing the rule of law.

“We cannot forget the landmark decisions that shaped our democracy. These decisions strengthened the rule of law and reminded us that justice in Ghana is not for the privileged few, but the right of all,” he said.

He emphasised that the courts must continue to serve as impartial arbiters, free from political influence.

“The court must remain an impartial arbiter of our collective destiny,” he added.

The Deputy Attorney General also cautioned against politicising the judiciary, warning that its independence is central to maintaining public confidence.

“The judiciary must never be dragged into partisan politics. Its strength lies in its ability to interpret the law without fear or favour,” he stressed.

According to him, respect for due process and judicial independence is essential to preserving the integrity of the justice system.

“When the courts stand above political interference and exercise authority with restraint and fidelity to due process, they preserve their integrity and ensure justice anchors our democracy,” he noted.

Dr Srem Sai called on all stakeholders to uphold constitutional principles and protect the judiciary from undue interference.

“Let us declare hands off the judiciary. Let us respect the Constitution,” he urged.

Looking ahead, he advocated bold reforms to modernise the justice system, including the adoption of digital tools and expanded access to justice.

“Let us modernise our courts, embrace digitalisation and expand access to justice,” he concluded.

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