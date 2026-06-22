Kasapreko, Indigo Homes among early participants for Litina’s Made-in-Ghana World Cup Expo today

Some of Ghana's leading brands are participating in the Litina Travel Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo happening in Boston later today and tomorrow.

The organisations are using the global football showpiece as a gateway to international markets.

An official exhibition floor plan released by organisers, Litina Travel and Tours, shows major Ghanaian companies, including beverage giant Kasapreko, Alisa Hotel, Indigo Homes, Geo-Berg Housing, Ghana Supply, Ephroumic, Damax Construction, Wear Ajisibea and the Diaspora Office, have secured exhibition spaces for the two-day event scheduled for June 22 and 23, 2026.

Kasapreko has emerged as one of the anchor exhibitors, taking one of the largest exhibition spaces at the expo, which is expected to bring together Ghanaian businesses, diaspora consumers, international buyers, distributors and investors.

The event will be graced by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

Also expected at the event are Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere-Darko, and celebrated Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena.

The exhibition is strategically timed to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, with Ghana's Group L match against England set to be played in Boston on June 23.

Organisers believe the convergence of thousands of travelling football fans and business executives in Boston, home to one of the largest Ghanaian diaspora communities in the United States, presents a unique opportunity for Ghanaian brands to showcase their products and services to global markets.

The participation of companies from sectors such as manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, construction, fashion and consumer goods reflects growing confidence in the World Cup's potential as a business and trade platform.

Litina Travel and Tours, in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, says the expo is designed to go beyond football by creating business-to-business engagements and opening new export opportunities for Ghanaian companies.

The organisers have therefore encouraged more manufacturers, entrepreneurs, artisans and service providers to reserve exhibition spaces and leverage what they describe as Ghana's World Cup moment to build international partnerships and secure a share of the lucrative US market.

The Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo forms part of Litina's broader "2-in-1 Experience", which combines World Cup travel with business promotion and networking opportunities aimed at positioning Ghanaian enterprise on the global stage.

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