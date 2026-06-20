iLotBet launches exciting iPhone 17 giveaway for World Cup season

iLotBet has unveiled an exciting promotional campaign to mark the ongoing World Cup season, offering football fans the chance to win an iPhone 17 through weekly draws.

The campaign, dubbed the Weekly iPhone 17 Giveaway, combines the excitement of football with rewarding prizes, giving participants multiple opportunities to win throughout the tournament.

As part of the promotion, players stand the chance of sharing more than GHS10 million in daily spins and weekly

rewards, making it one of the biggest customer engagement campaigns in Ghana's betting industry.

The highlight of the promotion is the iPhone 17, Apple's latest flagship smartphone, which will be awarded to lucky winners through weekly draws during the World Cup period.

According to iLotBet, players can participate by taking part in daily spins and weekly draws, with each spin offering opportunities to win instant prizes or secure entry into the iPhone 17 giveaway.

The company says the initiative is designed to reward customer loyalty while enhancing fan engagement during one of the world's most celebrated sporting events.

By combining sports entertainment with cutting-edge technology, iLotBet aims to create an engaging experience for football enthusiasts throughout the tournament.

How to Participate

Interested participants can register and enter the promotion through iLotBet or by downloading the iLotBet mobile application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.